Menu onboard new Vande Bharat train is all about healthy options and regional delicacies

Food products made of ragi, sabudana, bhagar and oats will be integral to the menu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Strike out chocolate bars. Check malt drinks for kids, peanut chikki, low-calorie food products made of millets… The menu on the newly rolled-out Vande Bharat train is all about healthy options and regional delicacies. The third Vande Bharat train, flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on Friday from Gandhinagar to Mumbai, has included the new menu in the post-inaugural run that began on October 1. “Adding a first-of-its-kind service, the Railways has decided to offer to travellers low-calorie millet-rich regional menu in the new Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express,” a senior railway official said.

“This customised menu has been decided in line with the theme of the International Year of Millets-2023,” the official added. Food products made of ragi, sabudana, bhagar and oats will be integral to the menu. “The appearance of the train shall be complemented with local cuisine, anticipating preferred train patronisation from Gujarat and Maharashtra, though the menu will also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country,” the railways said in a statement.

The menu is also inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Be Vocal, Go Local’ call being followed by the Railways, right from sale of local products at the stations to offering services featuring products sourced from native farmers. Looking to serve passengers from the corporate segment, food items like muesli and cereal are included in the menu.

“Railways has not missed its focus on the preference of fasting or Jain food in the Mumbai- Gujarat section,” the statement said, adding that the dishes prepared from fruits will also be served. The train, with 160kmph operational speed, promises to offer an aircraft-like travelling experience.

Low-calorie healthy diets

