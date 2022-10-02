Home The Sunday Standard

War of words: Kejriwal, Irani lock horns as Gujarat poll heat rises

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also attacked the BJP government while addressing a gathering at in Kutch.

AHMEDABAD: While Union Minister Smriti Irani was addressing Mahila Morcha’s programme ‘Hello Kamal Shakti’ at University convention hall in Ahmedabad, AAP leader Kejriwal was addressing a meeting in Kutch district of Gujarat on Saturday.  In a war of words, Kejriwal accused the BJP of being ‘arrogant’,  Irani accused AAP of defaming the Prime Minister’s mother on social media. Irani also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and asked “if he is doing “Bharat Jodo Yatra, then why is he not coming to Gujarat?”

Union Minister Smriti Irani is on a one-day visit to Gujarat for BJP’s Mahila Morcha programme ‘Kamal Shakti” Addressing the gathering, Irani hit out at AAP and raised a question about dragging PM’s mother Hiraba into a political fight. She said, “I have noticed on social media that AAP has tampered with Hiraba’s picture. She is not in politics, so why is AAP dragging her?  Is it her fault that her son is the country’s pradhan sevak?”

Attacking the AAP, Irani said, “The AAP has come here to play an election game, even though they know that they are not going to win by spreading lies... Kejriwal contested elections in 2014 against PM Modi in Varanasi and was defeated. Now he is coming to Gujarat again for a crushing defeat.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also attacked the BJP government while addressing a gathering at in Kutch. Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is on a two-day visit to the state. Kejriwal said, “Just a few days ago a government report has come in which it says the AAP is set to form government in Gujarat. Since this report has come, these people have gone mad. They have started threatening people. I have come to know that a secret meeting of BJP and Congress is being held to discuss what they should do to make sure that our government is not formed.”

