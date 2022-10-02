Wayanad local body to offer free big screen shows to elderly

Express News Service By

KALPETTA: Senior citizens in Sultan Bathery municipality will soon get to experience the latest blockbusters on the big screen along with their loved ones free of cost. The novel scheme is part of the local body’s efforts to improve happiness among the elderly.

Municipal chairman T K Rameshan said the local body is working towards a mission to improve the happiness of the people. “For the same, we have launched a project titled ‘Sultan Bathery -Boulevard’ that aims to bring attitudinal changes among the public to improve the quality of life. The project involves a series of programmes targeting people of various age groups. The proposed free film show for elderly people is one among the project,” said the chairman.

According to him, there are around 30,000 elderly people under the municipality limit. The project aims to offer at least one free show to each senior citizen over a six-month period. The municipality has also planned a slew of programmes for students and youngsters. Setting up of happiness corners at schools for recreational activities is under way.

The civic body has also decided to replace street lights with blue coloured lights following a study that blue lights can calm the minds and reduce criminal tendencies among people. As part of this, the municipality will replace around 370 street lights in Sultan Bathery town with blue lights in the initial phase.

The lights will be placed in other areas in the later stages. The Sulthan Bathery-Boulevard scheme aims to develop a new culture among people to uplift human values. The programme will also help people resolve their grievances such as stress owing to joblessness, family issues, etc, said Rameshan.

BEAUTIFICATION PROGRAMME

