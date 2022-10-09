Home The Sunday Standard

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar defends Lalu Prasad on scam, BJP retorts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday defended RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members, a day after CBI filed a chargesheet against them and the other accused in the land-for-job scam.

Published: 09th October 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 09:21 AM

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday defended RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members, a day after CBI filed a chargesheet against them and the other accused in the land-for-job scam.Before leaving for Sitab Diara (Jayaprakash Narayan’s birthplace) on his death anniversary, Nitish told reporters in Patna, “You may recall what happened five years ago, which became the reason for quitting the alliance.” Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s name had figured in ICRTC scam in 2017, prompting Nitish to quit the alliance. 

“Nothing was found in that case but since I have returned to the grand alliance, a new thing (chargesheet) has started,” he added. BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “It is a surprise that Nitish ji is not only defending Lalu Prasad and family but even accusing the central agencies, and that too on JP’s death anniversary.”

