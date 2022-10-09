Delhi: 8-yr-old girl killed by neighbour over enmity, cops rule out assault

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her neighbour in north Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Saturday. Police ruled out any sexual assault angle in the case and attributed the murder to the strained relationship the victim’s brother had with the accused. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Anwar (22), police said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to police over the incident after it received a complaint from the elder sister of the girl who alleged that the minor was sexually assaulted. According to police, they received information regarding the girl’s disappearance around 10 pm on Friday. She was traced after analysing CCTV footage of the main road around 150 metres from her house, a senior officer said.

The accused was tracked down and taken into police custody, he said. While he tried to mislead the police initially, the accused disclosed upon cross-verification and sustained interrogation that he had a strained relationship with the victim’s brother, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He killed the victim around a kilometre from her home. The victim’s post-mortem revealed strangulation and skull fractures and there were no visible signs of sexual assault, they added. It is suspected that the accused smashed the head of the child with stones, however, the investigation is underway, police said. Police registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC based on the missing complaint.

Later, Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added and the accused was arrested, Mahla said. Taking cognizance of the matter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking an action taken report by October 11.

TEEN RAPES GIRL IN GURUGRAM, SENT TO CORRECTIONAL HOME

GURUGRAM: A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping around a 4-year-old girl in Sector 52 area, police said on Saturday. He was booked under POCSO Act at Badshahpur Police Station, said police. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday and sent to a correctional home in Faridabad. According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the incident happened Tuesday when she was away at work and her daughter was alone at the home.

In the evening when her daughter was playing outside, the boy lured her on some pretext and took her to him room where he raped her, she said in her complaint, according to police. “When I returned home late in the evening, I found my daughter in a bad condition and took her to a hospital when she complained of pain in abdomen. When I insisted she told me that a boy from the neighbourhood raped her,” she said. The girl is admitted in a hospital and she is reportedly stable now. An FIR was registered under Section 6 of POCSO Act on Wednesday, said police.

