 Delhi Municipal Corporation to beautify 375 spots with exotic flowers

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In preparation for the upcoming G-20 summit in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to start the beautification of 375 public spaces across its 12 zones in the national capital. The civic body said the beautification drive will be carried out at roundabouts, dividers, sidewalks of roads, land parcels below flyovers, vertical greens, and recreational public spaces such as parks, etc, with visually pleasing and exotic plants.

The move is in pursuance of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s directions to work on optimal utilisation and beautification of urban green spaces, the urban body said. These locations include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks near markets, 62 parks near main roads, and 09 roundabouts of the city.

“Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru Place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Ext. flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini Park, Teacher’s park, Nimdi Colony, Vaishali Vatika Park, Piitampura etc,” an official at MCD informed.

MCD’s horticulture department will plant an exotic variety of flowering plants to beautify these areas.These plants include Gazania, Verbana, Coreosis, Alyssum, Calendula, Aster, Antirrhinum, Nemesia, Petunia, Corn Flower, Dahlia, Pansy, Ice plant, Salvia, among others.

“We hope that in the coming season when these plants will be laden with flowers, it will add to the beauty of public places and will leave a lasting delightful experience for the public at large,” a statement issued by the urban body said.

NEW DELHI: In preparation for the upcoming G-20 summit in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to start the beautification of 375 public spaces across its 12 zones in the national capital. The civic body said the beautification drive will be carried out at roundabouts, dividers, sidewalks of roads, land parcels below flyovers, vertical greens, and recreational public spaces such as parks, etc, with visually pleasing and exotic plants. The move is in pursuance of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s directions to work on optimal utilisation and beautification of urban green spaces, the urban body said. These locations include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks near markets, 62 parks near main roads, and 09 roundabouts of the city. “Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru Place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Ext. flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini Park, Teacher’s park, Nimdi Colony, Vaishali Vatika Park, Piitampura etc,” an official at MCD informed. MCD’s horticulture department will plant an exotic variety of flowering plants to beautify these areas.These plants include Gazania, Verbana, Coreosis, Alyssum, Calendula, Aster, Antirrhinum, Nemesia, Petunia, Corn Flower, Dahlia, Pansy, Ice plant, Salvia, among others. “We hope that in the coming season when these plants will be laden with flowers, it will add to the beauty of public places and will leave a lasting delightful experience for the public at large,” a statement issued by the urban body said.