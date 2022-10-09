Home The Sunday Standard

 Delhi Municipal Corporation to beautify 375 spots with exotic flowers

The move is in pursuance of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s directions to work on optimal utilisation and beautification of urban green spaces, the urban body said.

Published: 09th October 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: In preparation for the upcoming G-20 summit in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to start the beautification of 375 public spaces across its 12 zones in the national capital. The civic body said the beautification drive will be carried out at roundabouts, dividers, sidewalks of roads, land parcels below flyovers, vertical greens, and recreational public spaces such as parks, etc, with visually pleasing and exotic plants.

The move is in pursuance of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s directions to work on optimal utilisation and beautification of urban green spaces, the urban body said. These locations include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks near markets, 62 parks near main roads, and 09 roundabouts of the city.

“Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru Place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Ext. flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini Park, Teacher’s park, Nimdi Colony, Vaishali Vatika Park, Piitampura etc,” an official at MCD informed.

MCD’s horticulture department will plant an exotic variety of flowering plants to beautify these areas.These plants include Gazania, Verbana, Coreosis, Alyssum, Calendula, Aster, Antirrhinum, Nemesia, Petunia, Corn Flower, Dahlia, Pansy, Ice plant, Salvia, among others.

“We hope that in the coming season when these plants will be laden with flowers, it will add to the beauty of public places and will leave a lasting delightful experience for the public at large,” a statement issued by the urban body said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Delhi Municipal Corporation VK Saxena exotic flowers
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp