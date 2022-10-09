Delhi typhoid cases up as weather takes it toll

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi hospitals are seeing an uptick in patients coming to OPDs with upper respiratory tract infections, typhoid, and gastroenteritis due to the unseasonal rains and weather changes. According to doctors, the number of such cases has nearly doubled owing to increased awareness about such infections necessitated by the pandemic. “These days, we are getting more than 20 patients every day in the OPD with complaints of upper respiratory tract infections, undiagnosed prolonged fever, typhoid, cases of swine flu, pneumonia and dengue,” said Dr Bhagwan Mantri, consultant pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Moolchand Hospital. “Earlier, the number of such patients was less than 10 per day but we are seeing a spike now,” he said. The infections are happening across all age groups but when respiratory tract infections happen among the elderly, they assume a severe form, he added. Expert say that the surge of infectious diseases is generally seen after monsoon every year.