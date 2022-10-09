Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi L-G snubs CM’s jibe with ‘Kartavya Patra’

"Your government, which runs on the support of ads and speeches, seems to be alienating itself from actual work,” said the LG’s letter.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

NEW DELHI: Amid a bitter political battle involving the Centre and the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal condemning the “love letter” remark made by the AAP chief on Friday. Kejriwal had compared his tussle with Saxena to his relationship with his wife in a tongue-in-cheek tweet where he described LG’s communication to him as “love letters.” Saxena wrote back, accusing the AAP chief and his leaders of crossing all limits of propriety and “running away” from constitutional and administrative responsibilities.

“Dear Arvind Kejriwal Ji, Please take cognizance and context of the baseless, factless and misleading statements being spread by your Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party men. I regret that you and your leaders have crossed all limits of propriety and are running away from constitutional duties, administrative responsibilities, and governance. Your government, which runs on the support of ads and speeches, seems to be alienating itself from actual work,” said the LG’s letter. “It is highly regrettable that you (Kejriwal) and your colleagues resorted to baseless and personal allegations against me when I attempted to highlight the shortcomings in the administration,” he added.

Saxena said that he hoped the communication being referred to as a “love letter” should be accepted as a “Kartavya Patra” from the “Constitutional guardian” of the city. The L-G listed 11 instances of probes and interventions that he has ordered, which are under his constitutional right.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi L-G VK Saxena Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp