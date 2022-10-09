Delhi L-G snubs CM’s jibe with ‘Kartavya Patra’

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: Amid a bitter political battle involving the Centre and the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal condemning the “love letter” remark made by the AAP chief on Friday. Kejriwal had compared his tussle with Saxena to his relationship with his wife in a tongue-in-cheek tweet where he described LG’s communication to him as “love letters.” Saxena wrote back, accusing the AAP chief and his leaders of crossing all limits of propriety and “running away” from constitutional and administrative responsibilities.

“Dear Arvind Kejriwal Ji, Please take cognizance and context of the baseless, factless and misleading statements being spread by your Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party men. I regret that you and your leaders have crossed all limits of propriety and are running away from constitutional duties, administrative responsibilities, and governance. Your government, which runs on the support of ads and speeches, seems to be alienating itself from actual work,” said the LG’s letter. “It is highly regrettable that you (Kejriwal) and your colleagues resorted to baseless and personal allegations against me when I attempted to highlight the shortcomings in the administration,” he added.

Saxena said that he hoped the communication being referred to as a “love letter” should be accepted as a “Kartavya Patra” from the “Constitutional guardian” of the city. The L-G listed 11 instances of probes and interventions that he has ordered, which are under his constitutional right.

