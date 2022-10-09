Delhi's Ramjas, Kirori Mal most popular colleges for B.Com

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The race for Delhi University’s (DU) top colleges is becoming tougher as the ratio of the number of seats to the number of candidates selected for the college or course is quite high. B.Com at Delhi University’s Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College are the most popular college-programme combinations among candidates for undergraduate admissions.

Till 8 pm on Saturday, 40,348 candidates had listed B.Com at Kirori Mal College as one of their choices, making it the most opted college-course combination so far. As many as 40,339 candidates have chosen B.Com at Ramjas College as one of their college course preferences. The university on Friday added the “College Programme Preference wise count” tab in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal as well as on the university’s website. After this, the candidates can now see how many students have opted for which courses and colleges on the university’s website.

Data under this tab is updated every two hours. According to data provided by DU, B.Com and B.Com (Hons) are the university’s most sought-after courses. So far, 38,624 aspirants have opted for B.Com at Sri Venkateswara College as one of their college-course preferences. As many as 37,940 candidates have chosen B.Com at Delhi College of Arts and commerce. For BA (Hons) English, the Hindu college is the top preference for the candidates with 35,026 candidates opting for it.

The second choice for the course is Hansraj College with 34,725 candidates opting for the college. In DU, admissions in 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done. On September 26, the university commenced the second phase of the admission process to allow candidates to choose their programme-college combination preferences. Phase 2 will remain open till October 10. After this, the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS-2022 policy.

