Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi's Ramjas, Kirori Mal most popular colleges for B.Com

The university on Friday added the “College Programme Preference wise count” tab in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal as well as on the university’s website.

Published: 09th October 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University’s Ramjas College

Delhi University’s Ramjas College

NEW DELHI: The race for Delhi University’s (DU) top colleges is becoming tougher as the ratio of the number of seats to the number of candidates selected for the college or course is quite high. B.Com at Delhi University’s Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College are the most popular college-programme combinations among candidates for undergraduate admissions.

Till 8 pm on Saturday, 40,348 candidates had listed B.Com at Kirori Mal College as one of their choices, making it the most opted college-course combination so far. As many as 40,339 candidates have chosen B.Com at Ramjas College as one of their college course preferences. The university on Friday added the “College Programme Preference wise count” tab in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal as well as on the university’s website. After this, the candidates can now see how many students have opted for which courses and colleges on the university’s website.

Data under this tab is updated every two hours. According to data provided by DU, B.Com and B.Com (Hons) are the university’s most sought-after courses. So far, 38,624 aspirants have opted for B.Com at Sri Venkateswara College as one of their college-course preferences. As many as 37,940 candidates have chosen B.Com at Delhi College of Arts and commerce. For BA (Hons) English, the Hindu college is the top preference for the candidates with 35,026 candidates opting for it.

The second choice for the course is Hansraj College with 34,725 candidates opting for the college. In DU, admissions in 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done. On September 26, the university commenced the second phase of the admission process to allow candidates to choose their programme-college combination preferences. Phase 2 will remain open till October 10. After this, the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS-2022 policy.

‘College Programme Preference wise count’

The university on Friday added the “College Programme Preference wise count” tab in the Common Seat Allocation System portal as well as on the university’s website. After this, the candidates can now see how many students have opted for which courses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Ramjas College Kirori Mal College
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp