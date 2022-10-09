Gehlot-Adani bonhomie at Rajasthan Summit sparks row

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s warm words for industrialist Gautam Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit have triggered a political storm. The BJP has slammed Gehlot and the Congress by saying that on one hand, Rahul Gandhi keeps attacking Adani, and on the other, the Rajasthan government is embracing him.

On the first day of the event on Friday, Gehlot had said about Adani, “He is one of the two richest people in the world. Famous industrialists of the country have come from Gujarat, and now the name of Gautam Bhai Adani has also been included on this list. Gautam Bhai should look for possibilities of investment in Rajasthan.”

Adani also praised Gehlot’s ability to take quick decisions and even praised many social schemes of the state government. He promised an investment of Rs 65,000 crore, employment to 40,000 people and also announced building of two medical colleges and a cricket stadium in Udaipur.

On social media, the Congress was attacked for using the term ‘bhai’ for Adani, who is close to PM Narendra Modi. Deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, “This is not the first time. Ashok Gehlot is also the one who ordered purchase of coal worth Rs 1,104 crore at the rate of 18,000 metric tonnes, which was given to Adani. The same government gave more than 35,000 hectares of land to Gautam Adani for setting up a power plant. Now the question is, why this double standard? Rahul Gandhi says something, Ashok Gehlot says something else. Why these rumblings when the elections are approaching?”

Clarifying his stand on the issue, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “Adani has offered an investment of Rs 60,000 crore for Rajasthan. In such a situation no chief minister will refuse the investment. My fight is only against the monopoly that the government of the country is adopting for 2-3 corporates. The Rajasthan government has not given any special preference to Adani, nor has the Rajasthan government used its political power.”

Meanwhile, Gehlot also said at the summit that he will welcome all industrialists, whether it is Adani, Mukesh Ambani or Jay Shah, who give employment and invest in Rajasthan. He said, “Making this a political issue will be costly for BJP. Over 3,000 investors including businessmen of all ideologies have come to invest in our state.”

Max funds for energy sector

The two-day Invest Rajasthan Summit concluded on Saturday with MSME Conclave. The event brought together a diverse group of notable micro, small and medium business entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policy & opinion makers to discuss the growth of the sector. The summit began in Jaipur on Friday with Gautam Adani announcing big investments in the state. Among the investments attracted, the highest (57%) came in energy sector, followed by over 18% in the chemical and petrochemical sector.

