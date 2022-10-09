Home The Sunday Standard

High-risk surgeries save 62-year-old diagnosed with SMA thrombosis in TN's Tiruchy district

It is a severe and potentially fatal illness typically of the SMA, which provides the primary arterial supply to the small intestine and ascending colon.

TIRUCHY: A team of doctors at Apollo Hospitals in Tiruchy Tamil Nadu here has successfully treated a 62-year-old man diagnosed with superior mesenteric artery (SMA) thrombosis with bowel gangrene by performing a series of high-risk surgeries. Mesenteric artery thrombosis (MAT) is a condition involving occlusion of the arterial vascular supply of the intestinal system. It is a severe and potentially fatal illness typically of the SMA, which provides the primary arterial supply to the small intestine and ascending colon.

According to the medical team who treated the acute illness, the patient had multiple co-morbidities, including cardiac issues, and was irregular in medication, making him highly prone to infections. While Dr Mohammed Mansoor, a laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, said the mortality rate rises to 90 per cent in the event of surgical intervention on such people with SMA thrombosis. The first two were performed at a 48-hour interval while the third was performed in a week’s time.

“First an Emergency Laparotomy SMA Thrombectomy along with resection of non-viable bowel, a jejunostomy and laparostomy (leaving the abdomen open) was performed on August 21,” Dr Mohammed Mansoor said.

“A re-look laparotomy was done 48 hours later and the abdomen was closed. In view of the high output fistula, he later underwent an anastomosis of the jejunum to large bowel on September 2,” he said. On September 13, after a long battle, the patient managed to stand by himself, said the medical team. The team of doctors comprised Dr Shyam Sundar - cardiologist, Dr Murali Rangan - gastroenterologist, Dr Tamilarasan - pulmonologist, Dr Barani and Dr Vignesh - intensivists, and Dr Karthick and Dr Alagappan – anaesthetists.

