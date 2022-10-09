Home The Sunday Standard

Lady Hardinge Medical College launches QR-based OPD registry

Officials said that patients coming to the hospital’s OPD will be able to share their demographic and personal details with the hospital just by scanning the code.

Published: 09th October 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

QR Code

(Representational Image)

NEW DELHI:  To cut long queues and minimise errors, a pilot project to digitise the patient registration system is being undertaken at the centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC). The project, led by the National Health Authority, is to enable QR-based patient registration at the hospital’s new outpatient department (OPD).

Officials said that patients coming to the hospital’s OPD will be able to share their demographic and personal details with the hospital just by scanning the code. “This service allows patients to simply scan a QR code and share their demographic details like name, age, gender, address, and mobile number among other details. This helps to reduce the time taken at the OPD registration counter, provides accurate data and, most importantly, avoids the wait in the long queues. The service is planned to be extended to other health departments soon,” said a senior official at NHA.

According to the service manual, patients can use the service by scanning the hospital’s unique QR code through their mobile phone — in-built phone camera, scanner, ABHA App, Arogya Setu App, or any other ABDM-enabled application.

“Once the profile is shared, the hospital provides a token number (queue number). The token generated is sent as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is also displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients. As per number, the patient can go to the registration counter and directly collect their OPD slip for a doctor consultation,” it said.

NHA chief RS Sharma said the service has already benefited over 2,200 patients in the past 15 days and the central body plans to extend its use to other health facilities. “It helped over 2,200 patients avoid the hustle of long queues. Direct profile sharing has also helped achieve higher levels of accuracy in patient records. Our team is working with other health facilities and departments to extend this service and help more patients,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPD registry Lady Hardinge Medical College
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp