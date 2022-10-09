Home The Sunday Standard

Newborn baby girl rescued from dump in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A newborn girl child was rescued on Saturday from a garbage dump at Rajokri village in the city. The passersby found the child unconscious and her vitals showed critical deterioration. “She was fully drenched in water, possibly due to the incessant downpour Delhi has been witnessing since Friday evening,” a police constable who rescued the girl said.

The child has been admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Vasant Kunj. Her health condition remains serious, doctors said. “We are currently assessing her for any additional or underlying medical conditions,” a senior doctor said.

According to the hospital, the child was assumed to be born less than 24 hours before she was admitted there. She also appeared to be a preterm birth, it added.

“On preliminary examination, it appeared that the baby was born less than 24 hours ago, and her body weight was only 2 kilograms, lower than the usual weight for a newborn, which is up to 3 kilograms,” Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director and HOD, Pediatrics, said.

The doctors found the newborn child in an extremely weak state and suffering from hypothermia due to being out in constant rainfall.

“The baby was drenched due to rain, extremely weak and in a hypothermic state with the umbilical cord attached. She appeared to be a preterm baby and her body temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, lower than the normal 36.4 degrees. Our team resuscitated her and wrapped her in warm clothing after cleaning her. She was then shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit,” Nagpal said.

However, despite facing all the odds, the child is fighting for her survival. The doctors said that she is responding well to the treatment.

“At present, we are monitoring the oxygen saturation level, correcting her blood sugar, and have stabilised her. We are conducting a few tests to know whether she has any additional medical conditions or if there is any brain damage,” he said.

DCP of South West Manoj C, said the incident was reported on Saturday morning. “Around 8 am, we received a call from a Rajkori local who alerted us about an abandoned newborn spotted in a garbage dump near his house. The police took her to the local’s home since it was raining heavily. Later, she was taken to a hospital,” he stated.

The senior police official also informed us that police are probing the case and that legal action will be initiated against the perpetrators.

