Offer of Rs 300 cr bribe: CBI records statement of  former J&K governor

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Mallik appeared before the CBI mid-last week to depose in connection with the two graft cases registered in April this year, based on bribery allegations to the tune of Rs 300 crores levelled by him. The agency officials recorded Malik’s statement in connection with the two bribery cases registered in J&K, based on his complaint that he was approached by private parties to get two files cleared for which he was offered an alleged bribe of `300 crore.

The incident happened between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019, when Malik was the governor of J&K. In his complaint Malik had mentioned that he was approached by two private entities — one associated with a well-known corporate house and the other with well-placed political connections to get two files cleared. The files were pertaining to awarding of a contract for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state.

Malik had made the disclosure at a gathering during an event in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan in October last year following which the CBI in April this year registered the two FIRs in connection with bribery allegations levelled by Malik.

The Rajasthan incident was reported in the media where Malik was quoted alleging that two files came to him for clearance, one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government and claimed to be very close to the Prime Minister.

He told the gathering that secretaries of the two relevant departments told me that he would get `150 crore each for clearing the files to which he responded by saying “I have come with five kurta-pyjamas and will leave with that only.” He later informed the gathering that he cancelled both the deals after the secretaries alerted him that there was a scam.

Malik appeared before the CBI after his five years tenure as Governor ended on October 4. He was appointed as Governor of Bihar in 2017 after which he was sent to Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 where he oversaw the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Malik, who had criticised the Centre during farmers’ agitation, was moved to Meghalaya where his five-year tenure ended this month.

NEW DELHI: Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Mallik appeared before the CBI mid-last week to depose in connection with the two graft cases registered in April this year, based on bribery allegations to the tune of Rs 300 crores levelled by him. The agency officials recorded Malik’s statement in connection with the two bribery cases registered in J&K, based on his complaint that he was approached by private parties to get two files cleared for which he was offered an alleged bribe of `300 crore. The incident happened between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019, when Malik was the governor of J&K. In his complaint Malik had mentioned that he was approached by two private entities — one associated with a well-known corporate house and the other with well-placed political connections to get two files cleared. The files were pertaining to awarding of a contract for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state. Malik had made the disclosure at a gathering during an event in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan in October last year following which the CBI in April this year registered the two FIRs in connection with bribery allegations levelled by Malik. The Rajasthan incident was reported in the media where Malik was quoted alleging that two files came to him for clearance, one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government and claimed to be very close to the Prime Minister. He told the gathering that secretaries of the two relevant departments told me that he would get `150 crore each for clearing the files to which he responded by saying “I have come with five kurta-pyjamas and will leave with that only.” He later informed the gathering that he cancelled both the deals after the secretaries alerted him that there was a scam. Malik appeared before the CBI after his five years tenure as Governor ended on October 4. He was appointed as Governor of Bihar in 2017 after which he was sent to Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 where he oversaw the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Malik, who had criticised the Centre during farmers’ agitation, was moved to Meghalaya where his five-year tenure ended this month.