Pracharak who seeks victory over poverty

NEW DELHI: Plain speaking has been his forte even if what he says on public platforms lends fodder to Modi baiters. Said to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and poised to become the next Sarsanghchalak (chief) of BJP’s ideological progenitor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) of the Sangh — Dattatreya Hosabale — in a webinar organised on October 2 by the affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) flagged issues of poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country even after 75 years of Independence.

Hosabale’s speech, which grabbed national headlines with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attributing it to the impact of the grand old party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was tempered down by the Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat during his Dussehra speech three days later in which he called upon the youth to become entrepreneurs rather than job seekers. But Hosabale’s indictment of the Indian economy has become the subject of interest for those, who are beginning to read in between the lines and the growing divide between the guru (RSS) and shishya (BJP) in the gurukul of Indian politics.

There are rumours that the two are not on the same page regarding the direction the economy is taking. But any talk of an open rift is struck down by either side. But Hosabale’s averments are being interpreted as cautionary missives to the BJP by the astute Sangh that the way to Hindu Rashtra is through economic recovery, and that it is incumbent upon the mentor to veer the satrap towards course correctness before its too late for 2024. When Hosabale equated poverty with rakshas, he hit the bull’s eye in conveying it to the Modi government that it would remain the biggest Lakshman Rekha towards Ramrajya for the 20 crore odd poor in the country.

Born in a family of RSS activists in Shivamogga district in Karnataka in 1954, Hosabale is said to be a keen observer and believes that “participation of noble minds in society must increase.” He continues to stress that inequality in society must be dealt with through strong steps of empowerment through “sab ka saath” for “sab ka Vikas” with “sab ka Vishwas” (equal partnership and empowerment through the trust of all.)

Hosabale was elevated as Sarkaryavah RSS (the second highest post after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat) in 2021. Jailed for protesting against injustice perpetuated during the Emergency from 1975 to 1977 under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for 16 months, Hosabale learnt the hard-facts of life during his imprisonment. It brought him closer to common man’s issues. He brings the facts to the fore unmindful of the political consequences and controversy thereafter.

A post-graduate in English literature, his belief rests on “pair dharti par, nazar logo par aur vichar samaj me parivartan lane ka” (Foot always on the ground, focus on the people and thinking of always to bring changes in society),” remarked one of his close associates. Hosabale’s stint with the ABVP brought him into the limelight of the Parivar. He is credited with setting up the Youth Development Centre in Assam and has co-authored a book on ‘Hindutava and Hindu-Rashtra’ with Dr Krishna Gopal. Hosabale is a staunch advocate of farmers.

“One cannot eat computers and chips. Farmers deserve more respect,” he spoke in July this year drawing the attention of the BJP bruised by the farmer's agitation and the recall of the farmers’ bill, which had left it red-faced.

Hosabale is of the opinion that there should be more focus on industrialisation in rural areas to prevent migration. Fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English, Marathi, and Sanskrit, he is working for the outreach of the RSS across the country before the Sangh’s centenary celebrations in 2025. “For us, every unit — community, village, janpad (district), nation, world and finally universe is a family,” he claims whenever he comes across a question on the RSS and the idea of Bharat.

