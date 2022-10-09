Tharoor stays put in Congress presidential race, game on

Express News Service By

T’PURAM/NEW DELHI: Amid rumours that he has withdrawn from the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor himself sought to clear the air, saying he is very much in the contest. In a video message, Tharoor said he has come across rumours attributing to Delhi sources that he has backed out from the contest. “If not now, then never,” said an unfazed Tharoor.

“Let me assure you that I don’t withdraw from a challenge. Never have all my life, and never will. This is a struggle. It’s a friendly contest within the party. But it’s a fight to the finish and I’m here to stay the course,” said Tharoor.

As the deadline to withdraw nominations ended on Saturday, central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has announced that the contest is between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. A Congress leader told this newspaper that Tharoor expects some undercurrents from his home state. “He is aware that he will not win, but he is determined to bring down the votes of Kharge. This will help him get a berth in the CWC or become the general secretary.”

