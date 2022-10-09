Home The Sunday Standard

Tharoor stays put in Congress presidential race, game on

Amid rumours that he has withdrawn from the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor himself sought to clear the air, saying he is very much in the contest.

Published: 09th October 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

T’PURAM/NEW DELHI: Amid rumours that he has withdrawn from the Congress presidential election, Shashi Tharoor himself sought to clear the air, saying he is very much in the contest. In a video message, Tharoor said he has come across rumours attributing to Delhi sources that he has backed out from the contest. “If not now, then never,” said an unfazed Tharoor.

“Let me assure you that I don’t withdraw from a challenge. Never have all my life, and never will. This is a struggle. It’s a friendly contest within the party. But it’s a fight to the finish and I’m here to stay the course,” said Tharoor.

As the deadline to withdraw nominations ended on Saturday, central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has announced that the contest is between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. A Congress leader told this newspaper that Tharoor expects some undercurrents from his home state. “He is aware that he will not win, but he is determined to bring down the votes of Kharge. This will help him get a berth in the CWC or become the general secretary.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tharoor Congress presidential election Delhi
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp