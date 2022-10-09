Will implement Udaipur Declaration if elected: Kharge

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: Congress senior leader and AICC presidential candidate Mallikarjuna Kharge promised to implement the Udaipur Declaration of Congress in toto and provide 50 per cent of organisational posts in the party to youngsters below 50 years and give due priority to women and suppressed classes.

Kharge, who visited APCC headquarters - Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday evening to canvas for his election said he is in the election race, only because Gandhi family members have decided not to contest for the position.

“I never imagined to get the unique opportunity to fight the Congress party president elections. Since Rahul Gandhi, madam Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi decided not to contest the election for party president post, Congress party leaders and cadre asked me to contest, so I am here seeking your support,” he said

Explaining his credentials including his 9 consecutive elections as MLA, Kharge said he is contesting elections on behalf of Congress, so as to fight effectively against BJP and RSS. He explained about how he lost his family members to Razakars in Hyderabad when he was young.

VIJAYAWADA: Congress senior leader and AICC presidential candidate Mallikarjuna Kharge promised to implement the Udaipur Declaration of Congress in toto and provide 50 per cent of organisational posts in the party to youngsters below 50 years and give due priority to women and suppressed classes. Kharge, who visited APCC headquarters - Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday evening to canvas for his election said he is in the election race, only because Gandhi family members have decided not to contest for the position. “I never imagined to get the unique opportunity to fight the Congress party president elections. Since Rahul Gandhi, madam Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi decided not to contest the election for party president post, Congress party leaders and cadre asked me to contest, so I am here seeking your support,” he said Explaining his credentials including his 9 consecutive elections as MLA, Kharge said he is contesting elections on behalf of Congress, so as to fight effectively against BJP and RSS. He explained about how he lost his family members to Razakars in Hyderabad when he was young.