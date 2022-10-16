Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul tears into BJP government in Ballari 

Pramodkumar Vaidya and Kiran Balannanavar By

BALLARI: In a mega rally held in Ballari as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the BJP-led state government for being responsible for serious issues like price rise, corruption and unemployment. Addressing a fully packed rally at the Municipal Ground in Ballari, Rahul alleged that the state government was involved in various scams.

He said the government has rightly been dubbed as a “40 per cent government” as no work is being done without bribes. The Congress leader said that there are 2.5 lakh vacant posts lying vacant in state government departments and that one should cough up Rs 80 lakh to become a police sub-inspector (PSI).

Rahul also spoke about the UPA government’s decision to implement Article 371(J) for Kalyana Karnataka and how it changed the lives of the people in the region. Several people got government jobs, lakhs of students got admission in educational courses and more funds started flowing in for development works, he added.

Rahul attacked the ideology of the BJP and RSS and termed it “anti-national”. He said the RSS and BJP were pursuing an ideology of hate and violence, which was an attack on the very essence of the ideology of India. The Congress party’s ongoing yatra has been taken out to oppose such ideology, he said.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered 38th day on Saturday and Rahul walked along with other yatris for nine kilometres to reach Ballari city from Hulkund village, where he spent Friday night.

The yatra resumed at 6.30 am and party workers and fans were eagerly waiting to walk alongside their leader. As many as 20 groups of artistes took part in the yatra. Many supporters of the Congress presented various gifts to Rahul. Some even managed to get selfies with their leader. After walking for one and half hours, Rahul took rest in Ballari city before heading for the mega rally held in the Municipal Ground.

Somalingappa Mestri, a resident of Halakundi said, “I have been waiting for the past one week to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi. When I requested for a photo with him, he immediately obliged. It’s the happiest moment of my life. I love the way he interacts with people”.

Bhagya Reddy, a resident of Ballari said, “I am a big fan of Rahul Gandhi but his security personnel and local police did not allow me to meet him. I hope, I will get an opportunity to meet him in future. His visit to Ballari itself has made me happy”

During his speech at the Municipal Ground, Rahul also said that he did not see an incidence of violence or hate during the yatra.

“In fact, people are helping each other whenever there is any difficulty. I have seen the message of love and harmony preached by Lord Basaveshwara, Dr B R Ambedkar and Narayan Guruji in the hearts and blood of Kannadigas, which the BJP can never erase,” he said.

Chhattigarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took part in the rally. According to an estimate, around two lakh people attended the rally. The influx of crowd led to traffic gridlock at many points in Ballari city.

Many Congress workers who could not reach the venue due to traffic jams had to return even before they could reach the venue.

On Sunday, the yatra will resume from Sangakallu village to Moka village which is at a distance of 6 km. On the same day, the yatra is set to enter Andhra Pradesh.

BALLARI: In a mega rally held in Ballari as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the BJP-led state government for being responsible for serious issues like price rise, corruption and unemployment. Addressing a fully packed rally at the Municipal Ground in Ballari, Rahul alleged that the state government was involved in various scams. He said the government has rightly been dubbed as a “40 per cent government” as no work is being done without bribes. The Congress leader said that there are 2.5 lakh vacant posts lying vacant in state government departments and that one should cough up Rs 80 lakh to become a police sub-inspector (PSI). Rahul also spoke about the UPA government’s decision to implement Article 371(J) for Kalyana Karnataka and how it changed the lives of the people in the region. Several people got government jobs, lakhs of students got admission in educational courses and more funds started flowing in for development works, he added. Rahul attacked the ideology of the BJP and RSS and termed it “anti-national”. He said the RSS and BJP were pursuing an ideology of hate and violence, which was an attack on the very essence of the ideology of India. The Congress party’s ongoing yatra has been taken out to oppose such ideology, he said. Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered 38th day on Saturday and Rahul walked along with other yatris for nine kilometres to reach Ballari city from Hulkund village, where he spent Friday night. The yatra resumed at 6.30 am and party workers and fans were eagerly waiting to walk alongside their leader. As many as 20 groups of artistes took part in the yatra. Many supporters of the Congress presented various gifts to Rahul. Some even managed to get selfies with their leader. After walking for one and half hours, Rahul took rest in Ballari city before heading for the mega rally held in the Municipal Ground. Somalingappa Mestri, a resident of Halakundi said, “I have been waiting for the past one week to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi. When I requested for a photo with him, he immediately obliged. It’s the happiest moment of my life. I love the way he interacts with people”. Bhagya Reddy, a resident of Ballari said, “I am a big fan of Rahul Gandhi but his security personnel and local police did not allow me to meet him. I hope, I will get an opportunity to meet him in future. His visit to Ballari itself has made me happy” During his speech at the Municipal Ground, Rahul also said that he did not see an incidence of violence or hate during the yatra. “In fact, people are helping each other whenever there is any difficulty. I have seen the message of love and harmony preached by Lord Basaveshwara, Dr B R Ambedkar and Narayan Guruji in the hearts and blood of Kannadigas, which the BJP can never erase,” he said. Chhattigarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took part in the rally. According to an estimate, around two lakh people attended the rally. The influx of crowd led to traffic gridlock at many points in Ballari city. Many Congress workers who could not reach the venue due to traffic jams had to return even before they could reach the venue. On Sunday, the yatra will resume from Sangakallu village to Moka village which is at a distance of 6 km. On the same day, the yatra is set to enter Andhra Pradesh.