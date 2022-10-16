CPI: Hindutva threat to India’s secular fabric 

Express News Service By

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing threat posed by the Hindutva agenda of BJP-RSS combine with the democratic and secular fabric of India, speakers at the 24th National Congress of CPI in the city on Saturday, emphasised the need for unity among the Left and secular forces to effectively combat the threat.

All India Forward Bloc leader Devarajan also expressed concern over Modi sarkar’s policies ruining the Indian economy. He underlined the need for unity of all Left forces to effectively combat the threat to India’s secular and democratic fabric. CPI national secretary K Narayana also spoke.

