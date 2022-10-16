Fighting to save daughters and sons of India: 'The Mayra Foundation'

Harpreet Bajwa By

HARYANA: A couple in their late 30s, who lost their daughter to thalassemia major when she was just seven years old, have started helping other children with this illness during the past six months. To date, they have conducted three blood donation camps in which about 700 individuals have donated blood. Not only that, but they also provide sociological counselling. To date, they have assisted about 200 parents whose children are afflicted with this condition. In addition, they inspired 90 couples—some of whom were already married and others who were planning marriages—to get genetic screenings to check for the disease. Many of these couples discovered they had thalassemia minor.

A NGO called “The Mayra Foundation,” which is named after their daughter Mayra Chauhan, was established six months ago by Dr Sarvotam Chauhan, a private practitioner in Gurugram, and his wife Suman Chauhan. We established this foundation after losing our daughter Mayra Chauhan, then in Class I, to thalassemia last year. We received a shock of a lifetime when the doctors discovered this illness in 2015 when she was just six months old.

The couple described their ordeal, saying, “After Mayra was diagnosed with thalassemia major, we used to get her blood transfusions done from private hospitals every 15 days and it would cost us approximately Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per transfusion as it is a pricey affair.

Three-and-a-half years passed throughout this period. Then, in 2018, we underwent her successful bone marrow transplant. She contracted Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) a month after the transplant, but she was unable to fully recover because she had lost her vision. She underwent three eye surgeries after that and recovered 50% of her vision. Although the couple spent about `35 lakh on the bone marrow transplant and another `30 lakh on various treatments, their daughter was not saved. Thalassemia major sufferers should be covered by both public and commercial insurance firms, according to Dr Chauhan.

“We never imagined that she would leave us as her condition was improving, but her death on November 13 last year came as a tremendous shock to us as she was on a ventilator for five days before she died,” the couple said.

After her daughter died, Suman says that they determined that other parents shouldn’t experience the same suffering, therefore they founded this NGO. “We decided to start helping other kids and parents on July 30, which was our daughter’s birthday. We conducted several blood donation camps and around 700 people gave blood in these camps which were distributed to other societies.

Along with hosting blood donation camps, the couple also offers sociological parenting counselling. “It is difficult to explain to the parents of children with this illness that they should receive their child’s bone marrow.” Few concur, but the majority said they will continue to give their children blood transfusions for the rest of their lives. Many of them claim that the cost of bone marrow surgery is too high for them to afford, adds Suman.

