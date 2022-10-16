Home The Sunday Standard

Fire crackers from Delhi being sold off in Punjab

The sale of crackers has gone up by 30 per cent in Punjab as compared to last year and it is expected to go up further.

Published: 16th October 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Firecrackers

Representational image (File photo)

CHANDIGARH: The ban on firecrackers in Delhi has created a new trade window. Cracker wholesalers in Delhi are now offering heavy discounts to counterparts in Punjab to sell off their stocks. Delhi has banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and Punjab had given a two-hour window for bursting green firecrackers across state on Diwali and Gurpurab. 

The sale of crackers has gone up by 30 per cent in Punjab as compared to last year and it is expected to go up further.Sources said that the discount goes up to 35 per cent above the existing discount if one makes a down payment in cash. “The discounts on banned high-noise bombs and aerial crackers is even higher as traders from Delhi have been calling us to buy out the stocks,’’ said a trader in Ludhiana.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecrackers Delhi Punjab
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp