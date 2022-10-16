Fire crackers from Delhi being sold off in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The ban on firecrackers in Delhi has created a new trade window. Cracker wholesalers in Delhi are now offering heavy discounts to counterparts in Punjab to sell off their stocks. Delhi has banned the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali and Punjab had given a two-hour window for bursting green firecrackers across state on Diwali and Gurpurab.

The sale of crackers has gone up by 30 per cent in Punjab as compared to last year and it is expected to go up further.Sources said that the discount goes up to 35 per cent above the existing discount if one makes a down payment in cash. “The discounts on banned high-noise bombs and aerial crackers is even higher as traders from Delhi have been calling us to buy out the stocks,’’ said a trader in Ludhiana.



