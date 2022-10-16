Modi bats for ‘one person, one lab’ scientific approach

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the leaders of the scientific community to adopt ‘one person one lab approach’ to ensure wider reach of technology to common people through an integrated approach of science, technology and innovation.

Chairing the meeting of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in New Delhi, the PM also asked the CSIR to prepare a roadmap for 2042 when it will turn 100 years old. “There should also be a virtual summit of all labs regualry in which the people can learn new things from each other’s experiences. And the scientific community should also come up with technological solutions to increase protein content in cereals and new varieties of millets,” the PM said at the meeting.

He also highlighted the need of inculcating scientific temperament into common men’s lives and suggested to the scientist fraternity to develop a catalogue of high nutritional value of indigenous food products to enhance their global acceptability.He also emphasised on a well coordinated way to work seamlessly for addressing India’s energy needs.

According to official information, shared after the meeting with the media, the PM also motivated the scientists to develop technologies not only for India-centric but also to keep global necessity of emerging times. Putting an emphasis on the wider application of Artificial Intelligence, the PM said that the utility of AI has spread across various fields in the current of technological advancements.

Prominent people who spoke at the meeting included Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (independent chgarge) Science and Technology as vice-president of CSIR, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and a galaxy of other scientists.

