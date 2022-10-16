Patna Diary: Bihar minister Tej Pratap claims Sri Sai Baba sent him ‘holy ash’ in envelope

Ramashankar By

New Bihar BJP chief after festivals

Rumours are rife that Bihar BJP will get a new chief soon after the festival season comes to an end. Bihar state BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, who is currently on a three-day visit to the state, said a new state chief of the party will be nominated soon. Deliberations were on to reach at a consensus on candidates. The selection process will conclude soon after festival season, said Tawde. A meeting of the party’s core committee was held on Friday to get a replacement for incumbent state president, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. Jaiswal, an MP from Bettiah, is, however, hopeful of getting another term.

Tej Pratap’s tryst with ‘supernatural’ events

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav has created a flutter by claiming that Sri Sai Baba has blessed him by sending ‘holy ash’ to him in an envelope. Known for his eccentric ways, Tej Pratap asserted that Sai Baba did this ‘chamatkar’ for him when he wished for it. It is not for the first time he has claimed of such ‘supernatural’ incidents happening to him. Last year, he had claimed that ghosts had attended meetings to listen to him and that he had interacted with them as well. In 2018, he had bemused everybody by claiming that he had left ghosts in his official bungalow.

Plaint against Maneka over stray dogs

A resident of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Sushil Kumar Singh filed a complaint against former union minister and animal activist Maneka Gandhi at a local court after she rebuked him over his wife’ poll promises of making localities free of stray animals. The poll manifesto of Neelam Singh, promises to make localities ‘free of streets dogs and stray animals’. Singh is contesting civic body elections due later this year. Neelam’s husband, who was reprimanded by Gandhi, filed a complaint in a local court. “Where was Maneka Gandhi when a tiger was killed in Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar Tiger Reserve,” quipped another resident of Muzaffarpur.

