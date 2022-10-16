Home The Sunday Standard

Thousands turn up in Vizag on JAC’s call for three capitals

People marched through Steel City peacefully. At the YSR statue, MLAs, MPs, and councillors, offered floral tributes and prayers before the meeting started.

Published: 16th October 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Visakha Garjana rally commenced at Ambedkar Statue in Visakhapatnam | EXPRESS

VISAKHAPATNAM : For the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the City of Destiny on Saturday witnessed the largest-ever congregation as thousands of people joined the Visakha Garjana in favour of the YSRC government’s proposal for three capitals. The non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) undertook the rally, which culminated in a public meeting near the YSR statue on Beach Road.

The programme, scheduled to commence at 9 am, was delayed due to rain. However, the continuous downpour did not seem to have dampened the spirit of people, giving a fresh impetus to the demand for decentralisation. They raised slogans in favour of three capitals and denounced attempts to stall development of north Andhra.

People marched through Steel City peacefully. At the YSR statue, MLAs, MPs, and councillors, offered floral tributes and prayers before the meeting started. Addressing thousands of people on Beach Road, JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai urged all political parties to support the agitation for the development of north Andhra. Stating that the State has been divided at least thrice, he opined that if Amaravati is made the sole capital, there is a possibility of yet another agitation for a separate State in the future.

YSRC leaders from all the regions participated in the meeting and extended their support to the three capitals proposal. Party regional coordinator and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the Garjana will be an eye opener for those who are undertaking ‘danda yatra’ on north Andhra in the name of padayatra from Amaravati.

Massive Show
Cultural troupes performed various forms of folk dance, including ‘tappeta gullu’, ‘garagalu’ and ‘kolatam’, highlighting the culture of North Andhra.
The rally, covering 3.5 km, commenced at the Ambedkar statue near LIC building and reached Beach Road via Gollapalem, Ram Nagar, Circuit House, Siripuram Junction and China Waltair in two and half hours.
People marched through the Steel City peacefully. At the YSR statue, MLAs, MPs, councillors, offered floral tributes and prayers before the meeting started.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Three Capitals AP three capital
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp