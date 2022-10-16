Thousands turn up in Vizag on JAC’s call for three capitals

Express News Service By

VISAKHAPATNAM : For the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the City of Destiny on Saturday witnessed the largest-ever congregation as thousands of people joined the Visakha Garjana in favour of the YSRC government’s proposal for three capitals. The non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) undertook the rally, which culminated in a public meeting near the YSR statue on Beach Road.

The programme, scheduled to commence at 9 am, was delayed due to rain. However, the continuous downpour did not seem to have dampened the spirit of people, giving a fresh impetus to the demand for decentralisation. They raised slogans in favour of three capitals and denounced attempts to stall development of north Andhra.

People marched through Steel City peacefully. At the YSR statue, MLAs, MPs, and councillors, offered floral tributes and prayers before the meeting started. Addressing thousands of people on Beach Road, JAC chairman Hanumanthu Lajapathirai urged all political parties to support the agitation for the development of north Andhra. Stating that the State has been divided at least thrice, he opined that if Amaravati is made the sole capital, there is a possibility of yet another agitation for a separate State in the future.

YSRC leaders from all the regions participated in the meeting and extended their support to the three capitals proposal. Party regional coordinator and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the Garjana will be an eye opener for those who are undertaking ‘danda yatra’ on north Andhra in the name of padayatra from Amaravati.

Massive Show

Cultural troupes performed various forms of folk dance, including ‘tappeta gullu’, ‘garagalu’ and ‘kolatam’, highlighting the culture of North Andhra.

The rally, covering 3.5 km, commenced at the Ambedkar statue near LIC building and reached Beach Road via Gollapalem, Ram Nagar, Circuit House, Siripuram Junction and China Waltair in two and half hours.

