Home The Sunday Standard

ED opposes bail to Jacqueline Fernandez, says she can tweak evidence

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed an application moved by actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking regular bail in the ongoing money laundering case.

Published: 23rd October 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly tried to flee India in the past, says ED | PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed an application moved by actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking regular bail in the ongoing money laundering case. The ED said she has made attempts in the past to flee the country and tampered with evidence.

Fernandez role is being investigated in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She moved an application at a Patiala House court in Delhi seeking regular bail.In a 25-page submission, the ED said the actress had not been cooperating in the case and made attempts to leave India, but could not succeed due to a look out circular issued in her name, the ED told the court.

The anti-money laundering agency alleged that Fernandez had tampered with evidence in the case and had deleted “crucial evidence” from her phone and “told others to delete the evidence,” the ED said, opposing Fernandez application.

The agency told the court that the “investigation is still continuing and the prosecution has a genuine and reasonable apprehension that the applicant if enlarged on bail shall influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence.” ED told that court that if granted bail, Fernandez “shall intimate the witnesses not to disclose any information about the ill-gotten money or money laundered by the applicant or the layering of the proceeds.”

Even when made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, Fernandez simply refused to cooperate, the ED said.It claimed she has been repeatedly changing her statements and denying all allegations related to receiving money from the key accused Chandrashekhar. “Initially she denied that Chandrashekhar had purchased cars for her parents but later she admitted that she received two cars in April 2021. She also stated that her sister had received $ 172,913 in her accounts,” ED said. Chandrashekhar is currently in jail and had allegedly cheated many people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp