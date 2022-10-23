ED opposes bail to Jacqueline Fernandez, says she can tweak evidence

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed an application moved by actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking regular bail in the ongoing money laundering case. The ED said she has made attempts in the past to flee the country and tampered with evidence.

Fernandez role is being investigated in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. She moved an application at a Patiala House court in Delhi seeking regular bail.In a 25-page submission, the ED said the actress had not been cooperating in the case and made attempts to leave India, but could not succeed due to a look out circular issued in her name, the ED told the court.

The anti-money laundering agency alleged that Fernandez had tampered with evidence in the case and had deleted “crucial evidence” from her phone and “told others to delete the evidence,” the ED said, opposing Fernandez application.

The agency told the court that the “investigation is still continuing and the prosecution has a genuine and reasonable apprehension that the applicant if enlarged on bail shall influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence.” ED told that court that if granted bail, Fernandez “shall intimate the witnesses not to disclose any information about the ill-gotten money or money laundered by the applicant or the layering of the proceeds.”

Even when made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, Fernandez simply refused to cooperate, the ED said.It claimed she has been repeatedly changing her statements and denying all allegations related to receiving money from the key accused Chandrashekhar. “Initially she denied that Chandrashekhar had purchased cars for her parents but later she admitted that she received two cars in April 2021. She also stated that her sister had received $ 172,913 in her accounts,” ED said. Chandrashekhar is currently in jail and had allegedly cheated many people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

