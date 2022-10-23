Four members of family killed as landslide hits Uttarakhand village

Express News Service By

CHAMOLI: Four members of a family were killed following a landslide at Pangarh village in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli district when they were all sleeping in their house. One person has been referred to hospital in critical condition.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Shweta Chaubey said, “After the rescue operation with the help of SDRF and NDRF, all of the residents of the area have been evacuated from there. The deceased have been identified as Sunita Devi (37), Devanand (57), Dhananand (45) and Puli Devi (75).”

According to police sources, one of the two houses that collapsed was empty while five members of a family living in the other house were buried under the debris. The villagers blamed the administration for the incident, saying villagers were demanding relocation for a long time. Prem Purohit, a local resident, said, “Landslides have been occurring for over a year, but the administration did not take care of it.”

