Gujarat polls 2022: Shah’s focus on south in five-day trip

AHMEDABAD: Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the chief poll strategist of the BJP, has started

assessing the ground realities beginning with south Gujarat, where the party won 25 of the 35 seats in 2017, a marginal loss in its 2012 tally of 28 seats. The poll dates of Gujarat are yet to be decided, but indications are that these can take place either late November or early December.

Key districts in south Gujarat are Narmada, Bharuch, Dang, Valsad, and Navsari. Beginning Saturday, Shah is on a five-day trip to Gujarat. Shah’s first destination was Valsad, where he held marathon meetings with heads of various party organisations. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP’s state chief CR. Patil took part in over three-hour-long meetings.

A party source said Shah divided his time for three key issues at stake in south Gujarat. “In the first round, Shah met ministers, MLAs, and former MLAs belonging to south Gujarat. He indicated to some MLAs to be ready for candidature while hinting at the ‘de-selection’ of some MLAs. The meeting also discussed giving opportunities to new people in place of old MLAs,” said the source.

In the second round, Shah wanted the leaders to spell out the party strategy to counter the Opposition. “Shah specifically asked questions about the state of preparedness of the Congress and the Bharatiya Tribal Party that recently broke alliance with AAP. In southern districts tribal communities have a significant presence,” the party source said. The BJP recently scrapped the Par Tapi Narmada link project that affected the tribals in southern Gujarat.

Sources said Shah also enquired about the AAP campaigning and its effects. He suggested a few ways to counter the AAP’s campaign, especially in the promotion of education. Shah wanted party leaders to aggressively take up the state BJP’s educational schemes and upcoming plans for the tribals.

Shah moved over to south Gujarat’s cooperatives, which wield influence in the politics of the region, in his third round of discussions. Since Shah is also in charge of the Ministry of Cooperation, he also discussed with cooperative leaders the kind of representation they would like in the region, the party source said. Shah also enquired about the working of the party’s ‘Page Committees’ in south Gujarat and how the various BJP fronts have to work in the 35 seats of the region.

At Ayodhya deepotsav, Modi to light first of 18 lakh diyas

Lucknow: Ayodhya is decked up to celebrate the sixth edition of deepotsav. The temple town will be illuminated with 18 lakh earthen lamps on Diwali eve to create another Guinness record. Deepotsav was introduced by Yogi Adityanath government after coming to power in 2017. However, this year, the event assumes significance as it will be attended by PM Narendra Modi. It would be Modi’s second visit to Ayodhya in eight years. He had earlier visited the city to perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram temple on August 5, 2020. He will have the darshan of Ram Lalla and perform pooja at the makeshift temple on Ram janmabhoomi premises on Sunday. He would also review the progress of temple construction before lighting the first of the 18 lakh earthen lamps. As per sources, Modi will perform aarti of Lord Ram at 5pm followed by his symbolic coronation. He will then perform Saryu aarti at Ram ki Paidi. ENS

