Home The Sunday Standard

Hike in SC/ST quota in Karnataka a poll gimmick: Congress state chief

Jarkiholi said several leaders and swamijis had been demanding the government for a rise in quota of SC/ST reservation but the government never responded to them.

Published: 23rd October 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi (Photo| EPS)

BELAGAVI: Terming the decision of the government to increase the reservation quota for SC/STs as an ‘election gimmick’ of the ruling BJP government, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said the government took the initiative only with an eye on the coming elections in the state. Speaking in Raichur to a section of media on Saturday, Jarkiholi said several leaders and Swamijis had been demanding the government for a rise in quota of SC/ST reservation but the government never responded to them.

However, the decision had been taken at a time when the elections to the state assembly were drawing closer, he pointed out. The Valmiki community swamis had staged dharna for more than six months demanding the increase of quota for SC/STs but the government decided it now, holding an all-party meeting hastily, he said adding that such gimmicks usually took place whenever elections got closer.

Calling the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party as unprecedented, Jarkiholi said he had not seen such an event which drew a massive number of people in the last three to four decades. Stating that the people of most of the areas where the yatra snaked through responded well to it, he said, the yatra had been a phenomenal success in the entire Karnataka. “Mahatma Gandhi had taken up a padayatra to get Independence to the nation. Unfortunately, Independence is not felt today given the prevailing atmosphere across the country. Therefore, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being taken up to create awareness among people,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp