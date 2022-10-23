Hike in SC/ST quota in Karnataka a poll gimmick: Congress state chief

Express News Service By

BELAGAVI: Terming the decision of the government to increase the reservation quota for SC/STs as an ‘election gimmick’ of the ruling BJP government, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi has said the government took the initiative only with an eye on the coming elections in the state. Speaking in Raichur to a section of media on Saturday, Jarkiholi said several leaders and Swamijis had been demanding the government for a rise in quota of SC/ST reservation but the government never responded to them.

However, the decision had been taken at a time when the elections to the state assembly were drawing closer, he pointed out. The Valmiki community swamis had staged dharna for more than six months demanding the increase of quota for SC/STs but the government decided it now, holding an all-party meeting hastily, he said adding that such gimmicks usually took place whenever elections got closer.

Calling the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party as unprecedented, Jarkiholi said he had not seen such an event which drew a massive number of people in the last three to four decades. Stating that the people of most of the areas where the yatra snaked through responded well to it, he said, the yatra had been a phenomenal success in the entire Karnataka. “Mahatma Gandhi had taken up a padayatra to get Independence to the nation. Unfortunately, Independence is not felt today given the prevailing atmosphere across the country. Therefore, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is being taken up to create awareness among people,’’ he added.

