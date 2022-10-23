‘Incredible India’: Ministry shoots short films in foreign languages to ramp up tourism drive

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: As part of its mega drive to promote India as ‘round the year preferred destination’, the ministry of tourism has prepared short promotional videos under its ‘Incredible India’ brand in nine foreign languages including Russian, Korean, Thai, Japanese, Italian, German, Spanish, French and Arabic. Each language has two versions 30 seconds and the longer version 60 seconds.

According to the officials, promos will effectively be pushed on all social media platforms. “Since the launch of ‘Incredible India’ campaign, the ministry has been carrying out promotional activities in all major foreign languages; be it creative in print or digital medium and promotional films. For specific markets, the ministry uses different language. Newly released videos will extensively be used on all social media platforms,” said official of the tourism ministry, who is privy to publicity and promotion campaigns.

Earlier, the ministry released promotion brochures for Unesco World heritage sites --Great Himalayan national Park Conservation Area, Mahabodhi Temple, Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, Champaner Pavagadh Archeological Park, and Ramappa Temple.

When the Government resumed tourist visas for oversees tourists after a gap of two years in March, it launched ‘Namaste World India’—India Welcome You-- reopening creative series, which featured Hampi (Karnataka), Jaisalmer desert (Rajasthan), Varansai (Uttar Pradesh), Golden Temple (Punjab), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Nanda Devi and valley of flower (Uttrakhand).

The top 10 countries from where India received maximum tourists during 2021 are the United States, Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Canada, Nepal, Afghanistan, Australia, Germany, Portugal, and France.

With the domestic tourism reviving post Covid pandemic, the ministry is working on to strengthen its campaigns and media planning through new strategies and promotion activities. The focus is on its flagship campaigns such as Incredible India and Dekho Apna Desh (explore own country), an initiative to urge Indian citizens to visit different places.

The ongoing exercise to spruce up Incredible India campaign is in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform its website on par with the best tourism portals of the world.

To achieve the target, the ministry will engage a private agency to seek advice on various aspects relating to planning strategic and tactical and also formulation of digital media strategy.

