Jai Bhim, RRR in Indian Panorama line-up at IFFI

The Feature Film Jury’s choice for the opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2022 is the film Hadinelentu (Kannada) directed by Prithvi Konanur.

'Jai Bhim', 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files'

Feature films such as 'Jai Bhim', 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files' to be a part of IFFI's Indian Panorama 2022 line-up.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Panorama, the flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), was announced on Saturday. Jai Bhim (Tamil), Cinema Bandi (Telugu), Khudiram Bose (Telugu), The Kashmir Files (Hindi), RRR (Telugu), Tonic (Bengali) and Dharmveer….Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi) are among the 25 feature films shortlisted for Indian Panorama, which will be screened during the nine-day long event starting November 20.

The Feature Film Jury’s choice for the opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2022 is the film Hadinelentu (Kannada) directed by Prithvi Konanur. The selection of the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising a total of 12 jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films led by the respective chairpersons.

There are 10 Hindi films, four films in Tamil and Telugu each, two Bengali films, seven English films, three movies in Kannada and Malayalam, five in Marathi, and one film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya, and Bhotiya languages across the two segments of feature and non-feature films.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed director and editor Vinod Ganatra. “A package of 25 feature films has been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at 53rd IFFI from a broad spectrum of 354 qualifying contemporary Indian feature films,” said a statement issued by the information and broadcasting ministry.

The six-member jury has selected 20 productions in non-feature film categories from a pool of 242 contemporary Indian non-feature films. The list of 20 Non-Feature Films comprises Pataal-Tee (Bhotiya), Taangh (English), Other Ray: Art of Satyajit Ray (English), Khajuraho, Anand Aur Mukti (Hindi), Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan (Hindi), Wagro (Konkani), and Little Wings (Tamil).
The Jury’s choice for the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama, 2022 is The Show Must Go On (English) directed by Divya Cowasji.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. 

The selected films for Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialised Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by the National Film Development Corporation and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is to select feature and non-feature films of “cinematic, 
thematic and aesthetic excellence”.

The selection for the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising a total of 12 jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films. 

LIST OF SELECTED FEATURE FILMS

  • Jai Bhim   
  • Major  
  • Ariyippu      
  • The Kashmir Files  
  • RRR        
  • Mahananda
  • Three of Us     
  • Siya 
  • The Storyteller     
  • Dhabari Quruvi 
  • Naanu Kusuma     
  • Lotus Blooms 
  • Saudi Vellakka   
  • Frame
  • Sher Shivraj     
  • Ekda Kaay Zala
  • Pratikshya    
  • Kurangu Pedal
  • Kida        
  • Cinema Bandi
  • Kudhiram Bose
