Prashant Kishor targets Nitish again, asks why CM not asking Rajya Sabha deputy chair to quit

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday renewed his attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking him why he was not asking JD(U) leader Harivansh to resign from the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman if he had nothing to do with the BJP.

Kishor tweeted, “Nitish Kumar Ji, if you have nothing to do with BJP/NDA, then ask your MP to quit the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. You can’t have it both ways all the time (Sic).” Kishor had earlier claimed that Nitish has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through Harivansh.Kishor is currently on his 3,500-km padyatra, which is seen as a precursor to the launch of his own party later.

On the other hand, former deputy chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “BJP’s doors are closed for Nitish and he will not find entry into the NDA.” Modi said that Nitish had betrayed BJP twice and that the party is not ready to get ditched again.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari targeted Kishor in a Facebook post, and claimed that he had sent the message to the latter his WhatsApp. Tiwari said, “The motive behind Kishor’s padyatra is getting clear. The padyatra which was started with an objective to provide an alternative to two camps of Bihar politics is turning into anti-Nitish politics.”

Tiwari added, “I have met Kishor twice on his initiative. I met him when he was carrying out a campaign to make Nitish the Prime Minister. His formula for making him the PM was peculiar. He gave the idea of RJD-JD(U) merger by arguing that if both parties merge, they can win 48-50 out of the 54 seats in Bihar and Jharkhand.”

He said that Kishor said then that “the party that stood first or second in the next Lok Sabha election would be form the government at the Centre. If that was not the case, the new political entity after the merger would have the strong possibility of forming the government as it would be in the third position in the seat tally.”

