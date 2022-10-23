Rebels, anti-incumbency threaten BJP’s prospects in Himachal Pradesh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh is faced with twin odds. The first is no party has ruled the state consecutively for two terms. The second is that the party in its own estimate faces anti-incumbency in at least 11 constituencies where its sitting MLAs have been denied the nomination.

The two factors are significant even though the Opposition finds itself in disarray. Burning issues such as unemployment and inflation are set to be the driving force behind the Congress campaign in the face of dissatisfaction among the voters. “We have been voting for the BJP due to its promise to deliver on the employment front. However, this time, the general perception is to vote for a party that will genuinely work to generate more jobs,” says Pramod Kumar, an ice cream vendor in Delhi who lives in Chamba district of the state and has voted in all elections in the state so far.

Mohan, 35, who comes from Kinnaur district and sells dry fruits in the national capital, echoes a similar sentiment. “The BJP counts on the popularity of PM Modi, who often calls Himachal Pradesh his second home. However, people ask as to what the state BJP has done on the ground in the state,” he said.

Nirmal Thakur, 30, who works in a Noida-based MNC and comes from a hill village in Mandi district of the state, says BJP rebels could also queer the pitch for the party.

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh is faced with twin odds. The first is no party has ruled the state consecutively for two terms. The second is that the party in its own estimate faces anti-incumbency in at least 11 constituencies where its sitting MLAs have been denied the nomination. The two factors are significant even though the Opposition finds itself in disarray. Burning issues such as unemployment and inflation are set to be the driving force behind the Congress campaign in the face of dissatisfaction among the voters. “We have been voting for the BJP due to its promise to deliver on the employment front. However, this time, the general perception is to vote for a party that will genuinely work to generate more jobs,” says Pramod Kumar, an ice cream vendor in Delhi who lives in Chamba district of the state and has voted in all elections in the state so far. Mohan, 35, who comes from Kinnaur district and sells dry fruits in the national capital, echoes a similar sentiment. “The BJP counts on the popularity of PM Modi, who often calls Himachal Pradesh his second home. However, people ask as to what the state BJP has done on the ground in the state,” he said. Nirmal Thakur, 30, who works in a Noida-based MNC and comes from a hill village in Mandi district of the state, says BJP rebels could also queer the pitch for the party.