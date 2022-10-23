Home The Sunday Standard

Rs 1.5 lakh crore MoUs inked as DefExpo winds up 

Held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the five-day event, which commenced on October 18, witnessed unparalleled participation of over 1,340 exhibitors, businesses, investors, start-ups, MSMEs.

AHMEDABAD:  The 12th defence exhibition DefExpo 2022 concluded with the signing of 451 MoUs, Transfer of Technology agreements, product launches and orders to domestic businesses, worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the five-day event, which commenced on October 18, witnessed unparalleled participation of over 1,340 exhibitors, businesses, investors, start-ups, MSMEs, Armed Forces, and delegates from several countries, with engagements spread over four venues, said the officials.
“345 MoUs, 42 Major Announcements, 46 Product Launches, and 18 Transfer of Technology agreements were concluded as part of the Bandhan ceremony,” said an official.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech during the Bandhan ceremony clarified that India’s efforts to strengthen the defense sector are not aimed at establishing supremacy, but to protect the nation from future threats and reaffirmed that India is a peace-loving nation that is fully equipped to give a befitting response if provoked.

The 12th edition of Defence Expo was the best to date and heralded an era of empowerment for the Indian defence sector, said Singh. “This is the beginning of self-reliance in the Indian Defence sector. This expo has shown that the future belongs to India. This expo has also shown that India will become a global defence manufacturing hub,” Singh added.

The DefExpo host state of Gujarat contributed 28 MoUs and one Product Launch. In a significant boost to indigenisation, the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also signed a contract for 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore, which was unveiled by the Prime Minister on the 2nd day of the expo at the India Pavilion, the marquee pavilion showcasing indigenous defense products.

