SC asks former Amrapali director Shiva to surrender before Nov 7

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in a special hearing on Saturday extended the interim bail granted to the ex-director of Amrapali Shiva Priya for a period of two weeks. A bench led by CJI UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi asked him to surrender on or before November 7 before CMM East Karkardooma Court.

“Since the medical condition of the petitioner’s daughter has improved, the protection of interim bail is withdrawn. He shall surrender on or before November 7 before CMM East Karkardooma and shall be taken in custody immediately. Upon such surrender the bail bond executed during interim bail shall stand discharged,” the court said in its order.

On August 22, the bench had granted interim bail to Shiva Priya for the treatment of his daughter, who was suffering from a medical condition. Seeking bail, Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar for Shiva Priya submitted that out of the 30 cases registered against him, he was granted bail in six cases under IPC for the offence of cheating. He further submitted that he was also accused of cases under PMLA and that a trial has been going on in that matter. Kumar further told the court that Shiva Priya’s bail in money laundering case was rejected by the lower court and he intends to challenge rejection before HC.

CJI UU Lalit at this juncture said, “If we grant bail as the highest court of land, then the PMLA court will also be influenced by that. In the PMLA case, the public prosecutor has to be put to notice. What we can do at best is this: grant liberty to file an application before court & extend your interim bail 2 weeks & after that you’ll have to surrender.”

Taking into consideration that former Amrapali director Anil Kumar Sharma had to undergo eye surgery due to complications arising out of hernia, the bench extended the interim bail which was granted by court on August 8 till the matter is taken up for hearing. The court said that the extension of interim bail to Anil Sharma would be for the appropriate period on medical grounds and would be determined on the basis of his medical condition.

Also in top court

SC to hear plea on guidelines for docs’ protection

The SC on Friday agreed to examine the circumstances behind the rising attacks and criminal cases registered against doctors by aggrieved patients and their relatives by issuing notice in a plea seeking guidelines for the protection of doctors. A bench of CJI UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notice to centre, Medical Council of India and Rajasthan government. “It is submitted that facts presented in the instant case do make out a case for interference and therefore effective directions may be passed by this Court.Issue notice returnable on 23.11.2022,” the bench said in its order. The petition was filed against the backdrop of suicide committed by a doctor Archana Sharma in Rajasthan’s earlier this year.

