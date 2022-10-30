BJP files police complaint against news website

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against The Wire and its team after BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya filed a complaint on Saturday. In his complaint, Malviya said the website tried to tarnish BJP and his image in a story it covered in October.

A senior Delhi Police official confirmed to this newspaper that a complaint was received. The police registered an FIR against its founder Siddharth Vardarajan along with editors Sidharth Bhatia, MK Venu and Jahnavi Sen, who is also the executive news producer.

