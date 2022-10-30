Home The Sunday Standard

BJP files police complaint against news website

In his complaint,  Malviya said the website tried to tarnish BJP and his image in a story it covered in October.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against The Wire and its team after BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya filed a complaint on Saturday. In his complaint,  Malviya said the website tried to tarnish BJP and his image in a story it covered in October.

A senior Delhi Police official confirmed to this newspaper that a complaint was received.   The police registered an FIR against its founder Siddharth Vardarajan along with editors Sidharth Bhatia, MK Venu  and Jahnavi Sen, who is also the executive news producer.

