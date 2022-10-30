Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Blame game over shifting of projects

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: The ruling party in Maharashtra has blamed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for the relocation of three mega projects from the state to Gujarat. Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the decisions for the Tata airbus and Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor chip projects were taken before their government was formed.

“The Uddhav Thackeray government is responsible for today’s sorry state of affairs. No state gets mega projects in a day or months,” Samant said, adding that they have approved 10 projects worth Rs 25,368 crore in three months.

Seeking the resignations of Shinde and Samant over the issue, Aditya Thackeray said, “We worked hard to get these projects on board, but the incumbent government failed to retain them.”

