Jamia Millia Islamia University celebrates scholars on its 102nd foundation day

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University marked its 102nd foundation day with a two-day celebration that concluded on Saturday. The inaugural function of the Foundation Day Celebration began on Saturday with the unfurling of the Jamia flag by the Vice Chancellor Proffessor Najma Akhtar at the lawns of Dr M A Ansari Auditorium of the university.

Dr Subhas Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education, attended the event as the chief guest. Dr Upendra Giri, the founder and CEO of Upbuild Global Inc, based in California, was also in attendance as the event’s special guest. Congratulating the teaching and non-teaching staff, Sarkar applauded the University for achieving another milestone, “Since its establishment, the university has achieved uncountable milestones, which will remain memorable and significant for the nation.” said Sarkar.

The minister further stated that JMI is among the best universities in India. The students, research scholars, and teachers have constantly been excelling in studies, teaching, research, and other academic activities.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Proffessor Akhtar highlighted the achievement of the university and appealed to the government to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college.

She said that medical and nursing college is a prerequisite not only for this area but will also be useful for the people living in adjoining areas like Noida. Both the minister and the Vice Chancellor felicitated 21 university researchers who were featured in Stanford University’s coveted global list of the top 2% of scientists.

Twelve research scholars of the university were selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) recently. Successful students of Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam, and Proffessor Zahid Ashra, who received the Visitors Award recently, were also felicitated on the occasion.

JMI VICE CHANCELLOR APPEALS FOR MEDICAL & NURSING COLLEGE

During the celebration of JMI’s 102nd foundation day, Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar highlighted the achievement of the university and appealed to the government to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college, adding that its a prerequisite for people living in adjoining areas, too.

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University marked its 102nd foundation day with a two-day celebration that concluded on Saturday. The inaugural function of the Foundation Day Celebration began on Saturday with the unfurling of the Jamia flag by the Vice Chancellor Proffessor Najma Akhtar at the lawns of Dr M A Ansari Auditorium of the university. Dr Subhas Sarkar, the Union Minister of State for Education, attended the event as the chief guest. Dr Upendra Giri, the founder and CEO of Upbuild Global Inc, based in California, was also in attendance as the event’s special guest. Congratulating the teaching and non-teaching staff, Sarkar applauded the University for achieving another milestone, “Since its establishment, the university has achieved uncountable milestones, which will remain memorable and significant for the nation.” said Sarkar. The minister further stated that JMI is among the best universities in India. The students, research scholars, and teachers have constantly been excelling in studies, teaching, research, and other academic activities. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Proffessor Akhtar highlighted the achievement of the university and appealed to the government to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college. She said that medical and nursing college is a prerequisite not only for this area but will also be useful for the people living in adjoining areas like Noida. Both the minister and the Vice Chancellor felicitated 21 university researchers who were featured in Stanford University’s coveted global list of the top 2% of scientists. Twelve research scholars of the university were selected for the Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) recently. Successful students of Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam, and Proffessor Zahid Ashra, who received the Visitors Award recently, were also felicitated on the occasion. JMI VICE CHANCELLOR APPEALS FOR MEDICAL & NURSING COLLEGE During the celebration of JMI’s 102nd foundation day, Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar highlighted the achievement of the university and appealed to the government to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college, adding that its a prerequisite for people living in adjoining areas, too.