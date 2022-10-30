Jewar airport:  Farmers seek better deal

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Farmers seeking better compensation and rehabilitation package protested against the proposed Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.While around 80 per cent farmers are said to have given their approval for land acquisition for the second phase of construction of the proposed airport in Noida, some farmers, whose land is earmarked for the project, staged a protest against the UP government, demanding better compensation and rehabilitation to a place of their choice.

As per sources, two groups of farmers were involved in the stir. The first group comprised those whose land has already been acquired and work for the airport runway has started there. The second group of farmers, whose land is yet to be acquired, staged a protest at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority office.

