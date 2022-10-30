Raipur Diary: Tribal dancers from 9 nations in city on November 1

Ejaz Kaiser By

Tribal dancers from 9 nations in city on Nov 1

A three-day mega event for tribal dance forms from across the nation as well as nine countries will get under way in the state capital from November 1. The National Tribal Dance Festival will be a conflux of over 1,500 artists on a single platform to showcase their unique culture and tradition. The occasion is expected to promote cultural and traditional exchanges between the artists. Tribal dance troupes from Mozambique, Mongolia, Tonga, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand and Egypt are slated to arrive at Raipur for the first time. Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Delhi will help in arrangement of transportation and accommodation for the guests in Delhi.

Mineral corp adopts two tigers at Hyd zoo

The nation’s largest iron-ore enterprise National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has achieved a rare ‘green’ distinction as the first PSU to take up care of two tigers at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. The state-run Navratna enterprise – that operates two major iron ore complexes in south Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada – has undertaken the adoption of one Royal Bengal Tiger and a white tiger. This comes as part of its biodiversity conservation and sustainable development efforts. Now, wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists hope other PSUs as well as corporations too will extend similar gestures.

Acclaimed scientist from state gets award

A resident of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh has won the prestigious Max Auwarter Prize of the Austrian Physical Society for his outstanding breakthrough in microscopy technique. The first Indian scientist to earn the laurel, 34-year-old Manish Garg (in pic) developed a scanning tunnelling microscope and coupled it with laser spectroscopy that enables imaging of physical and chemical phenomena occurring at limits both in space and time. The new technique paves way to recording live motion of the most unsteady and fast moving fundamental particle electron inside an atom.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

Tribal dancers from 9 nations in city on Nov 1 A three-day mega event for tribal dance forms from across the nation as well as nine countries will get under way in the state capital from November 1. The National Tribal Dance Festival will be a conflux of over 1,500 artists on a single platform to showcase their unique culture and tradition. The occasion is expected to promote cultural and traditional exchanges between the artists. Tribal dance troupes from Mozambique, Mongolia, Tonga, Russia, Indonesia, Maldives, Serbia, New Zealand and Egypt are slated to arrive at Raipur for the first time. Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Delhi will help in arrangement of transportation and accommodation for the guests in Delhi. Mineral corp adopts two tigers at Hyd zoo The nation’s largest iron-ore enterprise National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has achieved a rare ‘green’ distinction as the first PSU to take up care of two tigers at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. The state-run Navratna enterprise – that operates two major iron ore complexes in south Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada – has undertaken the adoption of one Royal Bengal Tiger and a white tiger. This comes as part of its biodiversity conservation and sustainable development efforts. Now, wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists hope other PSUs as well as corporations too will extend similar gestures. Acclaimed scientist from state gets award A resident of Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh has won the prestigious Max Auwarter Prize of the Austrian Physical Society for his outstanding breakthrough in microscopy technique. The first Indian scientist to earn the laurel, 34-year-old Manish Garg (in pic) developed a scanning tunnelling microscope and coupled it with laser spectroscopy that enables imaging of physical and chemical phenomena occurring at limits both in space and time. The new technique paves way to recording live motion of the most unsteady and fast moving fundamental particle electron inside an atom. Ejaz Kaiser Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com