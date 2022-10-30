Home The Sunday Standard

Rethink pollution scheme, L-G sends back file

In response, Gopal Rai says will answer all questions on ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ drive

Published: 30th October 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign, questioning the effectiveness of such an “ad-hoc” measure as the national capital reels under high air pollution level, sources said on Saturday. The AAP government earlier attacked the LG, alleging that delay in approving the proposal forced it to postpone the October 28 launch of the campaign.

However, sources in the L-G office claimed that Environment Minister Gopal Rai lied as the file sent by the chief minister mentioned the date of launch as October 31.“The L-G has sent the file to Chief Minister Kejriwal with the advice to reconsider the proposal,” a source said. Saxena objected to the ‘inhuman’ and ‘exploitative use’ of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at extremely polluted traffic intersections and sites, a source said.

L-G VK Saxena questions effectiveness of such an ‘ad-hoc’ measure as the national
capital reels under high air pollution level. (Photo | PTI)

The basic premise of the campaign which seeks to risk the health of few individuals on the assumption of protecting the health of many is faulty and does not appear to have any parallel in any other metropolitan city, said sources.

“Moreover, any effective and sustainable solution to this longstanding problem will involve technological interventions and not ad hoc steps,” the source said.The L-G has also highlighted that the ‘outcome” of the previous campaigns is not reflected in the proposal and there is no impact assessment report provided to support the effectiveness of the earlier campaigns in improving air quality.

In response to this, Rai said that the government will answer all questions raised by the L-G  and resubmit the file for his approval. He said, “We will give written answers to all queries raised by the L-G and resubmit the file for approval. We hope that he will make a positive decision on the issue soon.”
Rai accused Saxena of doing politics over an issue concerning the lives of residents of Delhi. “The LG has returned the file, saying the government did not get a study conducted to ascertain the impact of the campaign over the last two years. We conducted the campaign in 2020 and 2021 after carefully studying all available information,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena Pollution Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp