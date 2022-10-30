Shinde govt reaches out to tribals with Rs 11K crore

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: In bid to reach out to the tribal community, the newly formed Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has earmarked over Rs 11,000 crore for various development schemes. Shinde made the announcement during a visit to the tribal district of Nandurbar to inaugurate various schemes.

“We want to bring tribal people into the mainstream. A huge pool of funds has been allocated in the state budget for the welfare of tribal communities,” Shinde said, adding that the government is determined to plan time-bound programmes for the purpose. Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are likely to increase their visits to tribal regions in the coming days.

Talking about how the state government is taking up development works rapidly, Shinde said, “We are striving to accomplish all-round development of tribal, farmers, labourers, workers, and deprived sections of the society. More than 400 government decisions have been taken in the last four months. The government is trying to bring big industries to the state to provide employment to the youth.”

Shinde added that funds for roads, street lights, water supply and various other infrastructure works in Nandurbar city will be made available through Nagarotthan Yojana. “Besides, space for power substation will be made available in Nawapur MIDC. The new building of Nandurbar Municipal corporations is very beautiful and well-equipped and citizens will benefit from it,” the chief minister said.

He added that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the free state bus travel scheme was launched for senior citizens aged above 75 years. More than one crore senior citizens have benefited from this scheme, he said. Besides, the damage limit was increased to 3 hectares to provide maximum relief to the victims of heavy rains and floods, with which about 30 lakh farmers have been given assistance of Rs 6,000 crore as compensation, Shinde added.

MUMBAI: In bid to reach out to the tribal community, the newly formed Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has earmarked over Rs 11,000 crore for various development schemes. Shinde made the announcement during a visit to the tribal district of Nandurbar to inaugurate various schemes. “We want to bring tribal people into the mainstream. A huge pool of funds has been allocated in the state budget for the welfare of tribal communities,” Shinde said, adding that the government is determined to plan time-bound programmes for the purpose. Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are likely to increase their visits to tribal regions in the coming days. Talking about how the state government is taking up development works rapidly, Shinde said, “We are striving to accomplish all-round development of tribal, farmers, labourers, workers, and deprived sections of the society. More than 400 government decisions have been taken in the last four months. The government is trying to bring big industries to the state to provide employment to the youth.” Shinde added that funds for roads, street lights, water supply and various other infrastructure works in Nandurbar city will be made available through Nagarotthan Yojana. “Besides, space for power substation will be made available in Nawapur MIDC. The new building of Nandurbar Municipal corporations is very beautiful and well-equipped and citizens will benefit from it,” the chief minister said. He added that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the free state bus travel scheme was launched for senior citizens aged above 75 years. More than one crore senior citizens have benefited from this scheme, he said. Besides, the damage limit was increased to 3 hectares to provide maximum relief to the victims of heavy rains and floods, with which about 30 lakh farmers have been given assistance of Rs 6,000 crore as compensation, Shinde added.