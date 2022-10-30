Why reject 45 bail pleas in one day: SC to Allahabad HC judge

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: Deprecating the conduct of a judge of the Allahabad High Court for dismissing almost 45 anticipatory bail pleas in one day in the same fashion for non-prosecution, the Supreme Court recently asked the HC’s Registrar to seek reasons f rom t h e judge fo r his peculiar behaviour.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar remarked that the judge’s approach in passing such orders was unacceptable. “We are not supposed to comment at this stage but direct the Registrar of the High Court of Allahabad to submit a report to this court,” said the apex court in its order. The SC wants the version of the judge (Krishan Pahal, J.) as to what prevailed upon him in passing such orders. The judge’s orders came in almost 45 matters the same day.

He dismissed them in the same fashion for non-prosecution, that too when one approached the court for protecting his liberty, the SC bench said in its order. The observation came in a plea filed by a man accused of cheating, criminal breach of trust, insult intended to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, and attempt to murder. The plea came against HC’s September 27 order of also dismissing his pre-arrest bail application. While seeking a response from the judge, the SC, however, protected the accused from arrest.

