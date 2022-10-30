Home The Sunday Standard

Why reject 45 bail pleas in one day: SC to Allahabad HC judge

He dismissed them in the same fashion for non-prosecution, that too when one approached the court for protecting his liberty, the SC bench said in its order.

Published: 30th October 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Deprecating the conduct of a judge of the Allahabad High Court for dismissing almost 45 anticipatory bail pleas in one day in the same fashion for non-prosecution, the Supreme Court recently asked the HC’s Registrar to seek reasons f rom t h e judge fo r his peculiar behaviour.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar remarked that the judge’s approach in passing such orders was unacceptable. “We are not supposed to comment at this stage but direct the Registrar of the High Court of Allahabad to submit a report to this court,” said the apex court in its order. The SC wants the version of the judge (Krishan Pahal, J.) as to what prevailed upon him in passing such orders. The judge’s orders came in almost 45 matters the same day.

He dismissed them in the same fashion for non-prosecution, that too when one approached the court for protecting his liberty, the SC bench said in its order. The observation came in a plea filed by a man accused of cheating, criminal breach of trust, insult intended to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, and attempt to murder. The plea came against HC’s September 27 order of also dismissing his pre-arrest bail application. While seeking a response from the judge, the SC, however, protected the accused from arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Supreme Court Bail
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp