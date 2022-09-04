AAP inspects Delhi corporation-run schools, live-streams their ‘poor condition’

Home The Sunday Standard

Bharadwaj visited a civic body-run school in the Greater Kailash area and claimed one teacher was teaching students of two different classes in one classroom.

Published: 04th September 2022

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits an MCD School in South Delhi on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

NEW DELHI: AAP MLAs visited some Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run schools on Saturday and highlighted their “poor condition” to corner the BJP which has been targeting the AAP government over alleged irregularities in the construction of its schools.

The AAP legislators, including its chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, live-streamed their visit to the schools on social media platforms, highlighting the “poor condition” of their buildings, classrooms and toilets, and slammed the BJP for raising questions about the government’s expenditure on the construction of its schools.

 “BJP has given such schools and education system to poor children while being in power at the MCD for 17 years. The BJP should apologise for playing with the future of Delhi and the country like this,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after AAP MP Sanjay Singh posted some pictures of “unhygienic” toilets and “dirty” premises of an MCD school on a website.

Bharadwaj visited a civic body-run school in the Greater Kailash area and claimed one teacher was teaching students of two different classes in one classroom.“This is the situation in every classroom because the school has just two teachers to teach children,” he said.“How can one teacher teach students of two different classes?” the AAP leader asked.

