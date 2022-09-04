Home The Sunday Standard

INS Vikrant brings to light government focus on speedy indigenisation

Its prototype is expected to be out in two years with 2028 set as the timeline for production to begin.

Published: 04th September 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Navy personnel at Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard, in Kochi, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) as the INS Vikrant on Friday was an important milestone in India’s push to the modernisation of the Indian Military with indigenous armaments and other systems. The approval for indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Mark II) last Wednesday and steps like a phased ban on imports of foreign manufactured military goods and more have shown that the the government is focused on speedy indigenisation of hardware for Indian armed forces.

The Defence Acquisition Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the government, has approved Rs 10,000 crores for the manufacturing of more advanced and potent Light Combat Aircraft Mk II. “It will have a powerful engine, better avionics and electronics and capacity to carry a bigger payload,” a defence source said. Its prototype is expected to be out in two years with 2028 set as the timeline for production to begin.

Another way the government decided to push for indigenous production and minimising defence imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) was by making public the third Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 780 strategically important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Components with a timeline beyond which they will only be procured from the domestic industry. The Defence Minister approved the same on August 28.

India-France to develop helicopter engine
The production of engines has been the sore point in India’s Military Industrial production story. Talks have been going on to produce jet engines jointly with a foreign manufacturer. In an important step, Indian DPSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France’s Safran Helicopter Engines in July inked an agreement for a new joint venture to develop helicopter engines. “The new aero-engine company in India will be dedicated to the development, production, sales and support of helicopter engines, and one of its main objectives will be to meet the requirements of HAL and defence ministry’s future helicopters,” a statement from HAL said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Defence
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp