Jharkhand cops book BJP MPs for ‘forcefully’ entering ATC

Dubey and the others wanted to fly to Dumka on August 31 to meet family members of Ankita who died after being set on fire by Shahrukh Hussain.

Published: 04th September 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)

RANCHI: BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari and seven other people were on September 1 booked by the Jharkhand police for forcibly entering the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at Deoghar airport and pressuring officials to clear the take-off of the chartered aircraft they were scheduled to fly in the previous day.

The FIR, lodged by airport security in-charge Suman Anan at Kunda police station, charged Dubey for violating safety standards when he insisted that the flight take off though there was no night take-off or landing facility at Deoghar.

The complaint also included the names of Dubey’s two sons, Kanishka and Mahikant, Delhi BJP leader Pintu Tiwari and Mukesh Pathak, Devata Pandey, the chartered plane pilot and airport director Sandeep Dhingra. Dubey and the others wanted to fly to Dumka on August 31 to meet family members of Ankita who died after being set on fire by Shahrukh Hussain.

“After looking at the facts, it is clear that the above-mentioned people entered the ATC violating safety standards and pressurized officials for giving clearance for the takeoff, despite the fact the Deoghar has no facility of night landing or takeoff at the airport,” the FIR, lodged by Anan, a DSP, said.

Dubey, however, claimed that the FIR was in consequence of his August 23 letter to the EC, reminding him about the EC’s December 6, 2021, order removing Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri for lodging eight fake complaints against him.

