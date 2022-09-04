Home The Sunday Standard

Odisha connect to Noida's twin tower implosion

The demolition of the tallest twin towers in Noida by implosion technique had an Odisha connection.

Published: 04th September 2022

A combination of pictures show the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

KENDRAPARA: The demolition of the tallest twin towers in Noida by implosion technique had an Odisha connection. Chief scientist and professor at the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) Debi Prasanna Kanungo (55) from Kendrapara played a vital role in the demolition as the group leader, Geo-Hazard Risk Reduction  Group (GHRR), Planning & Business Development Group (PBD) of CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee.

The Supreme Court also praised the efforts of the team leader, Dr Debi Prasanna Kanungo, senior principal scientist at CBRI. for leading his team to give priority to research for the report which was submitted to the apex court prior to the implosion.

Debi Prasanna Kanungo

Speaking to TNIE over the phone from Roorkee, Kanungo said, “The Allahabad High Court had, in April 2014, ordered the demolition of the twin towers on a plea filed by the Emerald Court Apartment Owners’ Association. The Supreme Court in its order in August 2021  directed CBRI to execute the demolition work under its overall supervision and expert guidance on May 22, 2022. I on behalf of CBRI  appeared before the apex court and urged to defer the demolition to August 2022  as the preparatory work for the demolition was in progress. The court, considering our opinion, deferred the  demolition work to August 28.”

The court also allowed a buffer period of one week (August 29 to September 4) to take care of any marginal delay due to weather and technical reasons. “On a war footing, we scanned many demolition companies across the globe and selected Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering which also took the help of Jet Demolition company of South Africa,” he stated. The demolition was successful and it took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to crash, added Kanungo.

After completing a BSc in Geology from Dharanidhar College, Keonjhar, he went on to pursue M Tech in Applied Geology from IIT, Roorkee and PhD in Disaster Management. Since  1994 he has been working as a scientist in CBRI.

