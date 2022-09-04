Home The Sunday Standard

Railways reveal New Delhi station design, project to cost Rs 5,000 crore

'The architectural design would set examples of signature-style construction exhibiting confluence of history and modern India’s culture', said a source. 

The proposed New Delhi Railway Station.

NEW DELHI: After months of constant computer-aided architectural works, the railways on Saturday released the designs of dome-shape terminal buildings for the New Delhi Railway Station. The station after being fully redeveloped as a world-class station will be one of the most modern stations in the world.

The project will cost Rs 5,000 crores and the Rail Land Development Authority has floated a tender for the redevelopment work. With a world-class status and mesmerising design, the station will be given on lease for 45 years to an agency that will redevelop it further. The Ministry of Railway released the eye-catching design of New Delhi Railway Station in dome-shape size in which the station would be covered by two flyovers from Connaught Place side which would help the passengers.

As the New Delhi Railway station is the country’s largest and second busiest station with more than 4.5 lakhs footfalls of passengers every day, the new design will make it the world’s best and most beautiful world-class railway station. At present, 16 platforms are attached to this station, which caters to around 235 trains operating services. Since 1999, this station holds the record for being the largest route relay interlocking system in the world. A railway source said that a plan has been made to build two separate arrival and departure lounges at the redeveloped station, besides 40 bus halts on the Paharganj side and 51 on the  Ajmerigate side. “The architectural design would set examples of signature-style construction exhibiting confluence of history and modern India’s culture amid growing modernity and technological advancements”, said a senior railway official.

As per the design shared by the ministry, the station will cover more than 61,152 sq meters and all buildings will be redeveloped with green building norms giving 11,905 sq meters of space for the waiting lobby.

Besides this, the Indian Railway has set a target of transforming 125 other railway stations into world-class transit hubs.

