Shankaracharya statue moved PM and I got Netaji assignment: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

Express News Service By

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj (39), rose to fame with his 12-feet tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya. Laurels bagged him another significant project of national importance — the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is to be placed under the canopy at India Gate. Parvez Sultan spoke to the young artist. Excerpts:

How did you learn sculpting?

I learnt it while playing. I started working on stones when I was 11. After observing my inclination towards sculpture making, my family persuaded me to learn what my forefathers had been doing for 250 years. I am a fifth-generation sculptor.

What was your first independent work?

It was in 2005, my father was out for a week. A customer wanted an idol of Swami Ayyappa. He couldn’t wait. Artisans working with us were also not available. Because of the pressing demand of the customer, I decided to sculpt. It was a two-foot idol. That was the turning point; it motivated me to take up sculpting as a full-time job.

How did you get the opportunity to make the idol of Adi Guru Shankaracharya?

I got a call from the head of the department of virtual art, Kannada University, Hampi. He was aware of my work. The professor sought pictures of idols made by me but didn’t explain anything. After a few weeks, I was informed that someone from JSW Group, which had entered into a pact with the Uttarakhand government for the reconstruction and restoration of some sites in Kedarnath would talk to me. That is how I was selected to make an idol of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

And the story of Subhas Chandra Bose statue assignment?

The PM liked Adi Shankaracharya's idol very much after which I was supposed to meet him. But no date was fixed. In between, I was invited to attend a video conference organised by the culture ministry in which 7-8 other artists were also present. PM Modi has already announced the plan to install a Bose statue at the India Gate canopy.

The meeting with culture ministry officials ended on a positive note. Subsequently, the date for the meeting with the PM was communicated to me and I started working on a two-foot Bose statue on my own, which I presented to the PM in April. After the meeting, came another piece of good news; I was given the assignment of national importance; the statue of Bose.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj (39), rose to fame with his 12-feet tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya. Laurels bagged him another significant project of national importance — the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is to be placed under the canopy at India Gate. Parvez Sultan spoke to the young artist. Excerpts: How did you learn sculpting? I learnt it while playing. I started working on stones when I was 11. After observing my inclination towards sculpture making, my family persuaded me to learn what my forefathers had been doing for 250 years. I am a fifth-generation sculptor. What was your first independent work? It was in 2005, my father was out for a week. A customer wanted an idol of Swami Ayyappa. He couldn’t wait. Artisans working with us were also not available. Because of the pressing demand of the customer, I decided to sculpt. It was a two-foot idol. That was the turning point; it motivated me to take up sculpting as a full-time job. How did you get the opportunity to make the idol of Adi Guru Shankaracharya? I got a call from the head of the department of virtual art, Kannada University, Hampi. He was aware of my work. The professor sought pictures of idols made by me but didn’t explain anything. After a few weeks, I was informed that someone from JSW Group, which had entered into a pact with the Uttarakhand government for the reconstruction and restoration of some sites in Kedarnath would talk to me. That is how I was selected to make an idol of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. And the story of Subhas Chandra Bose statue assignment? The PM liked Adi Shankaracharya's idol very much after which I was supposed to meet him. But no date was fixed. In between, I was invited to attend a video conference organised by the culture ministry in which 7-8 other artists were also present. PM Modi has already announced the plan to install a Bose statue at the India Gate canopy. The meeting with culture ministry officials ended on a positive note. Subsequently, the date for the meeting with the PM was communicated to me and I started working on a two-foot Bose statue on my own, which I presented to the PM in April. After the meeting, came another piece of good news; I was given the assignment of national importance; the statue of Bose.