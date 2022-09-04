Home The Sunday Standard

Shankaracharya statue moved PM and I got Netaji assignment: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

The PM liked Adi Shankaracharya's idol very much after which I was supposed to meet him.  But no date was fixed.

Published: 04th September 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj stands with the statue of Adi Shankaracharya.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj stands with the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. (Photo| EPS)

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj (39), rose to fame with his 12-feet tall idol of Adi Shankaracharya. Laurels bagged him another significant project of national importance — the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is to be placed under the canopy at India Gate. Parvez Sultan spoke to the young artist. Excerpts:

How did you learn sculpting?     
I learnt it while playing. I started working on stones when I was 11. After observing my inclination towards sculpture making, my family persuaded me to learn what my forefathers had been doing for 250 years. I am a fifth-generation sculptor.

What was your first independent work?
It was in 2005, my father was out for a week. A customer wanted an idol of Swami Ayyappa. He couldn’t wait. Artisans working with us were also not available. Because of the pressing demand of the customer, I decided to sculpt. It was a two-foot idol. That was the turning point; it motivated me to take up sculpting as a full-time job.

How did you get the opportunity to make the idol of Adi Guru Shankaracharya?
I got a call from the head of the department of virtual art, Kannada University, Hampi. He was aware of my work. The professor sought pictures of idols made by me but didn’t explain anything. After a few weeks, I was informed that someone from JSW Group, which had entered into a pact with the Uttarakhand government for the reconstruction and restoration of some sites in Kedarnath would talk to me. That is how I was selected to make an idol of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

And the story of Subhas Chandra Bose statue assignment?
The PM liked Adi Shankaracharya's idol very much after which I was supposed to meet him.  But no date was fixed. In between, I was invited to attend a video conference organised by the culture ministry in which 7-8 other artists were also present. PM Modi has already announced the plan to install a Bose statue at the India Gate canopy.

The meeting with culture ministry officials ended on a positive note. Subsequently, the date for the meeting with the PM was communicated to me and I started working on a two-foot Bose statue on my own, which I presented to the PM in April. After the meeting, came another piece of good news; I was given the assignment of national importance; the statue of Bose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adi Shankaracharya Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Netaji Subhas statue
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp