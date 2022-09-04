South council sorts nine out of 26 key issues

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Southern Zonal Council, which met under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday at Thiruvananthapuram, could resolve only nine of 26 issues between the southern states while discussions over 17 were deferred for later consideration. The reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh figured among the unresolved issues, a Home Ministry statement said, adding that Shah urged officials of this state and Telangana to settle “pending issues”. The 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council was attended by the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Administrator of Lakshadweep, chief secretaries of the Southern Zonal Council states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Secretary to the Inter-State Council Secretariat and other senior officials of central and state ministries and departments.