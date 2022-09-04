Home The Sunday Standard

Three-member panel to probe hiring during Congress and BJP regimes in Uttarakhand

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri said the committee, headed by former principal secretary Dalip Kumar Kotia, will examine the appointments and promotions.

Published: 04th September 2022

Probe

Image used for representational purpose only

DEHRADUN: A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to examine the recruitments made in the Assembly during the Congress and the BJP regimes in Uttarakhand during 2000-2011. Assembly secretary Mukesh Singhal has been sent on a month’s leave, and his office has been sealed.

The inquiry committee will submit its report within a month. Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri said the committee, headed by former principal secretary Dalip Kumar Kotia, will examine the appointments and promotions. Three promotions of Singhal in a short term are also under scrutiny.

“Initially, the appointments from 2000 to 2011 will be examined. After the inquiry, if the situation demands, appointments of the pre-2011 period will also be brought under scrutiny,” Khanduri said. Former speakers Govind Singh Kunjwal and Premchand Agarwal had made 152 and 73 appointments in the Assembly, respectively. Both had described it as their prerogative when questions arose.

